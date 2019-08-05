Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Nicole Byer To Headline 2019 New York Comedy Festival

Late night show hosts Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert as well as Nicole Byer, host of Emmy nominated Netflix baking competition “Nailed It!” are among the list of names set to headline the 2019 New York Comedy Festival.
Festival goers can expect pop-up events, panel discussions, radio and podcast broadcasts, film screenings and live improv and sketch comedy at this year’s event, done in partnership with The Female Quotient, a woman-owned and led initiative centered on advancing women in the workplace.
The festival will take place in various locations throughout New York City from Nov. 4 through Nov. 10. Tickets for all shows are available to the general public starting Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. ET. However, Citi cardmembers will have an early opportunity to purchase tickets beginning Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. ET and ending Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. ET.