Nicolas Cage to Star in Martial Arts Actioner ‘Jiu Jitsu’

Nicolas Cage will star in the martial arts actioner “Jiu Jitsu,” based on the comic book of the same name.

The cast will also include Alain Moussi, who stars in the “Kickboxer” franchise. Dimitri Logothetis is producing with Martin Barab and directing from a script he wrote with Jim McGrath. Highland Film Group is handling worldwide sales, which are currently underway at Hong Kong Filmart.

“Jiu Jitsu” centers on an ancient order of expert Jiu Jitsu fighters facing fearsome alien invaders in a battle for Earth every six years. Cage’s character and his team of Jiu Jitsu fighters band together with Moussi’s character to defeat the Brax.

Logothetis wrote and directed “Kickboxer: Vengeance” and “Kickboxer: Retaliation,” both starring Moussi. “‘Jiu Jitsu’ is guaranteed to satisfy the millions of martial arts and science fiction lovers across the globe with world class martial artists, stunt men go-to expert Alain Moussi joining superstar Nicolas Cage for some formidable, no holds barred fight sequences set in exotic Burma,” Logothetis said.

Cage won an Academy Award for “Leaving Las Vegas” and was nominated for “Adaptation.” His recent credits include the horror film “Mom and Dad,” “211,” and “Mandy,” along with voice work on “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” He can next be seen in Jason Cabell’s “Running With the Devil” alongside Laurence Fishburne and Leslie Bibb, “Primal” opposite Famke Janssen, and “Grand Isle” with Luke Benward and Kelsey Grammer.

Cage is represented by WME and Stride Management. Moussi is represented by the Characters Talent Agency and Peter Meyer Management. Logothetis is also represented by Peter Meyer Management.