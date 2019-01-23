×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nicolas Cage to Star in Horror Movie ‘Color Out of Space’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nicholas Cage. Actor Nicolas Cage poses at the premiere of "Mandy" during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah2018 Sundance Film Festival - "Mandy" Premiere, Park City, USA - 19 Jan 2018
CREDIT: Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/REX/S

Nicolas Cage will star in the horror movie “Color out of Space” for Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision.

Principal photography will begin next month with South African filmmaker Richard Stanley directing his first feature in more than 20 years. Stanley co-wrote the script with Scarlett Amaris.

The project, based on the novella by H.P. Lovecraft, will reunite Cage with SpectreVision, the company behind his 2018 film “Mandy.” The cast also includes Joely Richardson, Tommy Chong, Elliot Knight, Julian Hilliard, and Q’Orianka Kilcher.

“Color out of Space” centers on a family who moves to a remote farmstead in rural New England to escape the hustle of the 21st century when a meteorite crashes into their front yard, resulting in the land and the properties of space-time being infected with a strange, otherworldly color. To their horror, the family discovers that this alien force is gradually mutating every life form that it touches.

SpectreVision’s Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller, Lisa Whalen, and Wood are producing, while Timur Bekbosunov, Johnny Chang, Emma Lee and Peter Wong will executive produce for ACE Pictures. Stacy Jorgensen will executive produce for SpectreVision.

“Lovecraft is the dark father of modern horror, and we have been searching for an adaptation that captures the true scope of his cosmic dread for years,” Noah said. “Richard Stanley — a wizard in his own right – will at long last bring Lovecraft’s humbling power to the screen unfiltered.”

Stanley’s credits include “Hardware” and “Dust Devil.” He was the initial director on 1996’s “The Island of Dr. Moreau,” which starred Marlon Brando and Val Kilmer, but was replaced by John Frankenheimer.

Cage is repped by WME and Mike Nilon of Stride Management. Richardson is repped by Gersh and ARG. Knight is repped by ICM and Affirmative Entertainment. Hilliard is repped by Paradigm and The Green Room. Kilcher is repped by APA and Anonymous.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

More Film

  • Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marco Graf

    Disruptor Netflix Joins Big Studios at the Table With MPAA Membership, Analysts Say

    Netflix is starting to look a lot like the media institutions it has been disrupting for years. In one fell swoop on Tuesday, the streaming giant racked up an impressive 15 Academy Award nominations, including a best picture nod for Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white, Spanish-language drama “Roma.” Hours later came official word that the company had [...]

  • Italy's Notorious Pictures Expands Into Exhibition,

    Italy's Notorious Pictures Expands Into Exhibition, Plans 200 Screens by 2023

    Italian distribution and production company Notorious Pictures is branching out into exhibition, aiming to have 20 multiplexes up and running within the next five years. The company has appointed former UCI Italy chief Andrea Stratta to head up a new Notorious Cinemas unit. The company said it was already in the process of taking out a [...]

  • cats logo

    As 'Cats' Starts Production, Downtown Lands Admin Deal for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Music (EXCLUSIVE)

    Downtown Music Publishing has entered into a multi-year publishing administration deal with Faber Music, which represents the musical repertoire from “Cats,” the beloved and long-running Broadway sensation currently being turned into a feature film starring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba and Judi Dench, among others. The Universal picture, directed by Tom Hooper, recently [...]

  • Nicholas Cage. Actor Nicolas Cage poses

    Nicolas Cage to Star in Horror Movie 'Color Out of Space'

    Nicolas Cage will star in the horror movie “Color out of Space” for Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision. Principal photography will begin next month with South African filmmaker Richard Stanley directing his first feature in more than 20 years. Stanley co-wrote the script with Scarlett Amaris. The project, based on the novella by H.P. Lovecraft, will reunite Cage [...]

  • 'How to Train Your Dragon: The

    'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' to Bow in China on March 1

    “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” will swoop into Chinese theaters on March 1, its Beijing-based promotion company He Song confirmed to Variety on Wednesday. The date puts its China release a week after its Feb. 22 debut in the U.S. and also pits it against “Green Book,” which has scored a China release [...]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Beyond 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 2018 Was a Record Sync Year for Queen

    As “Bohemian Rhapsody” approaches a landmark $800 million at the global box office, another Queen milestone quietly took place in 2018. With appearances in nationwide campaigns for Amazon, Ram Trucks, Google, Peloton, Silk Almondmilk and many more, Queen’s music was licensed by more blue-chip brands than any other calendar year. And in the first few [...]

  • Sundance Film Festival Placeholder

    A Changing Film Market Raises the Pressure for Sundance Indies to Succeed (Column)

    Regretfully, I never go to the Sundance Film Festival anymore because I need to mind the editorial store back home, knowing that our crack team of reporters and critics will be filing great scoops and reviews while freezing their butts off (sorry!). I have lots of fond memories from the days when I frequented Park [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad