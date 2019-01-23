Nicolas Cage to Star in Horror Movie ‘Color Out of Space’

Nicolas Cage will star in the horror movie “Color out of Space” for Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision.

Principal photography will begin next month with South African filmmaker Richard Stanley directing his first feature in more than 20 years. Stanley co-wrote the script with Scarlett Amaris.

The project, based on the novella by H.P. Lovecraft, will reunite Cage with SpectreVision, the company behind his 2018 film “Mandy.” The cast also includes Joely Richardson, Tommy Chong, Elliot Knight, Julian Hilliard, and Q’Orianka Kilcher.

“Color out of Space” centers on a family who moves to a remote farmstead in rural New England to escape the hustle of the 21st century when a meteorite crashes into their front yard, resulting in the land and the properties of space-time being infected with a strange, otherworldly color. To their horror, the family discovers that this alien force is gradually mutating every life form that it touches.

SpectreVision’s Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller, Lisa Whalen, and Wood are producing, while Timur Bekbosunov, Johnny Chang, Emma Lee and Peter Wong will executive produce for ACE Pictures. Stacy Jorgensen will executive produce for SpectreVision.

“Lovecraft is the dark father of modern horror, and we have been searching for an adaptation that captures the true scope of his cosmic dread for years,” Noah said. “Richard Stanley — a wizard in his own right – will at long last bring Lovecraft’s humbling power to the screen unfiltered.”

Stanley’s credits include “Hardware” and “Dust Devil.” He was the initial director on 1996’s “The Island of Dr. Moreau,” which starred Marlon Brando and Val Kilmer, but was replaced by John Frankenheimer.

Cage is repped by WME and Mike Nilon of Stride Management. Richardson is repped by Gersh and ARG. Knight is repped by ICM and Affirmative Entertainment. Hilliard is repped by Paradigm and The Green Room. Kilcher is repped by APA and Anonymous.