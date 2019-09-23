Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff to Star in Pulse Films’ Truffle Hunter Movie ‘Pig’

Nicolas Cage is a truffle hunter who wants his pig back in “Pig,” which started production Monday in Oregon. The film, which Michael Sarnoski will direct from his own script, will also star Alex Wolff (“Hereditary”).

Pulse Films, BlockBox Entertainment, Valparaiso Pictures and Cage’s Saturn Pictures are producing in association with Escape Artists and Sweet Tomato Films, which are co-financing alongside the majority financier, Len Blavatnik’s AI Film. Endeavor Content will handle worldwide sales.

The script is based on a story by Sarnoski and Vanessa Block, who will also produce. Oscar-winner Cage, who is producing, will play a truffle hunter living alone in the wilderness in Oregon. When his beloved foraging pig is kidnapped, he must journey into Portland – and his long-abandoned past – to recover her.

“What began as a very personal project has transformed into a labor of love for so many talented people,” Sarnoski said. “I’m thrilled for us all to be bringing this strange world to life.”

“Michael’s vision for ‘Pig’ is a true testament of his unique voice as a writer-director, and one that we can’t wait to introduce to audiences across the world,” added Pulse Films chief Thomas Benski, also a producer. “Having such an incredible cast attached, led by Nicolas Cage and supported by Alex Wolff, speaks directly to the special nature of the story Michael and Vanessa have devised.”

Dimitra Tsingou, Ben Giladi, David Carrico, Adam Paulsen, Dori Rath, Joseph Restaino, and Steve Tisch are the remaining producers. Cage is repped by WME and Stride Management and Wolff by CAA, Untitled and Definition Entertainment. Sarnoski is repped by WME and MGMT Entertainment.