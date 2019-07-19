×

Film News Roundup: Nicolas Cage’s ’10 Double Zero’ Completes Financing

Dave McNary

Nicolas Cage
In today’s film news roundup, financing has been secured for a Nicolas Cage police drama, feature drama “Topside” is unveiled and the late Tom Snyder is getting a tribute from his daughter.

FINANCING COMPLETED

DCR Finance Corp. has signed a deal to complete the financing for Nicolas Cage’s upcoming crime drama “10 Double Zero.”

The project, which begins shooting on July 29 in Louisiana, is directed by Christian Sesma (“Vigilante Diaries”) from a script he co-wrote with “Green Book” writer Nick Vallelonga about a pair of officers who set out to avenge the killings of several fellow officers in a public shootout with bank robbers. As they get closer to solving the crime, they find themselves the targets of a conspiracy in the ranks of the police force.

“10 Double Zero” was unveiled in May during the Cannes Film Festival with Wonderfilm and Ton of Hats producing. DCR Finance is a media financing fund headed by financier Adi Cohen and producers Mark Damon and Jordi Rediu.

The deal was orchestrated and brokered by Financing Dreams Today, Len Gibson, Larry Dee Henderson and Boomtown Media Partners. Legal management of the fund is being handled by James Greenslade, Razwana Akram and Simon Goldberg of London’s Simons Muirhead and Burton.

PROJECTS UNVEILED

Likely Story, K Period Media, Level Forward and Red Crown Productions have unveiled the drama “Topside” from the husband-and-wife team Celine Held and Logan George.

The film was produced by Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron of Likely Story, Kara Durrett, Jonathan Montepare, Melina Lizette of Level Forward, Josh Godfrey of K Period Media and Daniel Crown of Red Crown Productions.

The story follows a five year-old girl who lives under the streets of New York City with her mother. After a police-mandated eviction, they are forced to flee and face the world above, threatening their future as mother and daughter.

Held and George previously directed the short film “Caroline,” which screened in competition at the 71st Cannes Film Festival and was shortlisted for Best Live Action Short Film for this year’s Academy Awards. They are repped by WME and Anonymous Content. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales.

Ann Marie Snyder of Caliguay Entertainment is partnering with Nicolas Aznarez and Andres Mailhos of El Camino Films on “Tom Who,” a tribute to Tom Snyder, her late father.

Tom Snyder was a pioneer of late-night television who became the first host of “The Late Late Show” at the invitation of David Letterman. His daughter has worked as a film and television producer in Los Angeles as well as a radio and television producer in Uruguay where Caliguay Entertainment and El Camino Films are based.

Snyder joins El Camino’s team as executive producer, international development. Los Angeles producer Robert Corsini, will be directing.

Snyder will be interviewing many of her father’s favorite celebrity interviewees and people in his life starting with the lead cameraman on the 1981 prison interview with Charles Manson.

