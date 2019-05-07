Nick Robinson to Play Opposite Kiersey Clemons in ‘The Language of Flowers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Nick Robinson (“Love, Simon,” “Everything, Everything,” “Jurassic World” ) will star opposite Kiersey Clemons (“Dope”) in the upcoming feature “The Language of Flowers,” based on the bestselling novel by Vanessa Diffenbaugh, which spent 69 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list.

Award-winning director Michael Mayer (“The Seagull”) is set to direct the Peter Hutchings’ adaptation. Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra, and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures serve as producers.

“The Language of Flowers” will go into production this summer, shooting in South Africa and San Francisco. Mister Smith Entertainment is handling international sales and will introduce the title to buyers at next week’s Cannes Film Market.

UTA and Mister Smith Entertainment will co-represent North American rights.

“Global audiences have witnessed Nick’s immense talents in his recent starring roles in both ‘Love, Simon’ and ‘Everything, Everything,’” said Claude Dal Farra. “We are delighted he is joining Kiersey to bring this special and touching story to life.”

Described Tuesday in a written statement by the producers and Mister Smith Ent. as “mesmerizing and moving,” weaving past and present “The Language of Flowers” turns on a young woman who, despite her own troubled past, discovers she has an extraordinary gift for flowers which helps change the lives of others for the better.

When she meets a mysterious vendor at the market (Robinson) who was also raised speaking the language of flowers, however, she is forced to confront her past and ask herself whether she’s willing to take a second shot at happiness.

Also an international bestseller, the novel has sold over two million copies worldwide and been translated into over 40 languages. The adaptation was previously set up at Fox 2000, with BCDF then developing a new screenplay by Hutchings.

Seen most recently starring in HBO feature “Native Son,” which opened the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Robinson also starred in Fox 2000’s “Love, Simon,” Warner Bros./MGM romantic drama “Everything, Everything” and Universal’s “Jurassic World.”

BCDF has recently been developing an array of book franchises for film and TV, including Marie Lu’s No. 1 New York bestselling sci-fi series “Legend,” Ray Feist’s blockbuster fantasy series “Riftwar,” Morgan Llewelyn’s New York Times bestseller “Lion of Ireland,” Becca Fitzpatrick’s supernatural romance series “Hush, Hush” and romantic-comedy “Can You Keep a Secret?” starring Alexandra Daddario and now in post-production.

Founded by David Garrett in 2012 and a prominent company on the independent international movie scene, Mister Smith Entertainment finances, co-finances and licenses a mix of upscale more mainstream movies and director-driven titles, such as Terrence Malick’s much awaited “A Hidden Lfe,” which will world premiere in main competition at next week’s Cannes Festival.

Robinson is repped by UTA, Management 360, the Savage Agency, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Clemons is repped UTA, Eddie Galan of Mach 1, Star Andreeff of MJMG,and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Mayer is repped by WME and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman. Diffenbaugh is repped by WME and Sally Wofford-Girand of Union Literary. BCDF is repped by Sheri Jeffrey at Hogan Lovells.