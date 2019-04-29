Nicholas Hoult Joins Angelina Jolie in Thriller ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“X-Men” star Nicholas Hoult is set to join Angelina Jolie the wilderness thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” sources tell Variety.

Taylor Sheridan is directing the movie, which is based on Michael Koryta’s novel about 14-year-old boy who witnesses a brutal murder, is issued a false identity and hidden in a wilderness skills program for troubled teens while the killers are slaughtering anyone who gets in their way in a methodical quest to reach him. Details behind Hoult’s role are currently being kept under wraps.

Bron Studios and Film Rites are producing and Creative Wealth Media will finance the film. Garrett Basch and Steve Zaillian of Film Rites and Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert are also producing, and Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth is executive producing.

Hoult, who recently appeared alongside Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz in the Oscar-winning drama “The Favourite,” will appear next in Fox Searchlight’s biopic “Tolkein.” Hoult will play beloved “Lord of the Rings” author J.R.R. Tolkien in the movie, which bows May 10. He is also reprising his role as Beast in “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” which debuts June 7.

His upcoming credits include “The True History of the Kelly Gang” and Hulu’s Catherine the Great series called “The Great,” where he will play Peter the great.

Hoult is repped UTA, 42 and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.