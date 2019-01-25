Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie Gets July 2020 Release Date

Warner Bros. has set Christopher Nolan’s next movie for July 17, 2020. The studio made the announcement Friday afternoon about the untitled project, which will also be released in Imax. It did not reveal any other details. Warner Bros. released Nolan’s “Dunkirk” on the same weekend in 2017. More to come…
Kicking off with Mila Tervo’s light-hearted romantic comedy “Aurora,” the opening ceremony of the Goteborg Film Festival nevertheless boasted a political edge, underscoring Sweden’s reputation as being one of Europe’s most progressive countries. The festival’s artistic director, Jonas Holmberg, spoke about this year’s focus on environment-themed films and documentaries with the section Apocalypse. “The world [...]
After a week of turbulent anticipation, Dan Reed’s “Leaving Neverland” made its Sundance debut at Park City, Utah’s Egyptian Theater on Friday. Moments before the screening began, festival director John Cooper informed the packed house that health care providers supplied by the state of Utah were standing by to offer counsel for those distressed by [...]
Ryan Reynolds’ “Detective Pikachu” is already getting a sequel. Oren Uziel will write the script for the second installment to the upcoming live-action movie “Detective Pikachu.” Uziel most recently worked on the screenplay for Paramount Pictures’ “Sonic the Hedgehog.” His past credits include writing and directing “Shimmer Lake,” and penning “The Cloverfield Paradox” and “22 [...]
A&E IndieFilms and Sundance Institute have selected four recipients for their inaugural “Brave Storytellers Award,” an honor that is intended to provide financial support for documentary filmmakers. The winners are Cecilia Aldarondo, Jemka Autry, Margaret Brown, and Yoruba Richen. Each honoree will receive $25,000 in seed funding, as well as year-round mentorship from staff of [...]
Robert Townson, the veteran producer who helped build Varèse Sarabande into L.A.’s leading soundtrack label, is leaving after more than 30 years to launch a new venture producing live concerts of film music. Concord Music, which purchased Varèse last year from Cutting Edge Group, has eliminated Townson’s vice-president position effective Jan. 31. “I have spent [...]
Zac Efron wasn’t sure if he could portray Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” a drama that premieres at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. “Initially, I had reservations about playing a serial killer,” Efron tells Variety in his first interview about the project. “I’ve seen people make horror films like this before, [...]