Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie Gets July 2020 Release Date

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Christopher Nolan Cannes
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Warner Bros. has set Christopher Nolan’s next movie for July 17, 2020.

The studio made the announcement Friday afternoon about the untitled project, which will also be released in Imax. It did not reveal any other details.

Warner Bros. released Nolan’s “Dunkirk” on the same weekend in 2017.

More to come…

    Warner Bros. has set Christopher Nolan's next movie for July 17, 2020. The studio made the announcement Friday afternoon about the untitled project, which will also be released in Imax. It did not reveal any other details. Warner Bros. released Nolan's "Dunkirk" on the same weekend in 2017. More to come…

