‘Suspiria’ Producer Bradley J. Fischer Joins New Republic as President

Bradley J. Fischer, whose credits include “Zodiac,” “Black Sawn” and “Suspiria,” is joining Brian Oliver’s New Republic Pictures as president and chief content officer.

Fischer has signed a multi-year pact with Paramount-based New Republic. Fischer and Oliver will produce all New Republic projects, including film, television and streaming. Fischer will continue to produce his pre-existing projects, including the Stephen King adaptation of “The Long Walk” at New Line and “The Last Voyage of Demeter” at Steven Spielberg’s Amblin.

Fischer has a 20-year track record of developing, packaging and producing feature films, including “Shutter Island,” “The House With a Clock in its Walls,” “Ready or Not,” and “White House Down.” He also produced the Showtime doc “American Dream/American Nightmare,” directed by Antoine Fuqua. He remains a majority owner of Mythology Entertainment, the company he co-founded in 2011.

New Republic Pictures co-financed and produced Elton John biopic “Rocketman,” the debut film of its Paramount Pictures first-look co-financing and distribution deal; as well as the Sam Mendes-directed World War I drama “1917.” New Republic recently won a bidding war for the rights to “Undiscovered Country,” the new Image Comics graphic novel from Scott Snyder and Charles Soule

“I could not be more excited to partner with Brad in New Republic,” Oliver said. “He has great relationships and taste in material and I’ve had the wonderful opportunity to work with him over the last decade on many projects including ‘Black Swan.’ Brad brings with him a diverse development slate that will help bolster New Republic‘s lineup of upcoming films and television projects.”

Prior to launching New Republic, Oliver co-founded and ran Cross Creek Pictures, where he financed and produced a slate of films that started with “Black Swan” and went on to include “Black Mass,” “Everest,” “Hacksaw Ridge” and “American Made.”

New Republic was repped in the deal by Lindsay Connor of Mannatt Phelps. Alan Epstein and Paul Bernstein of Venable, and Harold Brown of Gang Tyre rep Fischer.