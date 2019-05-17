New Pics By Young Brits

Variety profiles a selection of upcoming film projects by younger British producers

Untitled Irish-Set Gothic Drama

Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly’s next project is an as-yet-untitled gothic psychological drama. U.S. directing duo Anna Road Holmer and Saela Davis will direct the Screen Ireland-backed project. It will be set in and shot in Ireland.

“Retreat”

Written and directed by deaf filmmaker Ted Evans, “Retreat” follow a college dropout who joins a deaf-only commune. It will be subtitled. Escape Films’ Michelle Stein hopes to shoot the BFI, BBC Films and Creative England-backed project in 2020. She is producing with 104 Films and Alex Usbourne.

“Three Weeks”

Julia Nottingham is producing the BBC Films-backed romantic-comedy-drama, written by and starring BAFTA Breakthrough Brit Susan Wokoma (pictured). She will play a woman who is dumped by her boyfriend and rebounds into a new relationship only to find she is pregnant by her ex-. She decides on an abortion and in the three-week wait for the procedure has to get to grips with her life and identity.

Untitled Kate Herron Project

A beauty pageant contest comes under alien attack in a new project from “Sex Education” director Kate Herron. Dominic Buchanan, the producer of another Netflix hit, “The End of the F***ing World,” is a producer, alongside Douglas Cox. It was developed with BBC Films and BFI backing.

“Supernova”

The second film from actor-writer-director Harry Macqueen (“Hinterland”) is a love story about a young couple dealing with early onset dementia. Emily Morgan will produce with The Bureau.

“Promises Promises”

Having adapted her own novel “Animals,” Emma Jane Unsworth’s next film project is “Promises Promises,” which sees her working again with producer Sarah Brocklehurst. The dark comedy follows a father and daughter trying to reconnect when their lives are thrown into crisis.