×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Pics By Young Brits

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Susan Wokoma
CREDIT: James Gourley/BAFTA/REX/Shutters

Variety profiles a selection of upcoming film projects by younger British producers

Untitled Irish-Set Gothic Drama
Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly’s next project is an as-yet-untitled gothic psychological drama. U.S. directing duo Anna Road Holmer and Saela Davis will direct the Screen Ireland-backed project. It will be set in and shot in Ireland.

“Retreat”
Written and directed by deaf filmmaker Ted Evans, “Retreat” follow a college dropout who joins a deaf-only commune. It will be subtitled. Escape Films’ Michelle Stein hopes to shoot the BFI, BBC Films and Creative England-backed project in 2020. She is producing with 104 Films and Alex Usbourne.

“Three Weeks”
Julia Nottingham is producing the BBC Films-backed romantic-comedy-drama, written by and starring BAFTA Breakthrough Brit Susan Wokoma (pictured). She will play a woman who is dumped by her boyfriend and rebounds into a new relationship only to find she is pregnant by her ex-. She decides on an abortion and in the three-week wait for the procedure has to get to grips with her life and identity.

Related

Untitled Kate Herron Project
A beauty pageant contest comes under alien attack in a new project from “Sex Education” director Kate Herron. Dominic Buchanan, the producer of another Netflix hit, “The End of the F***ing World,” is a producer, alongside Douglas Cox. It was developed with BBC Films and BFI backing.

“Supernova”
The second film from actor-writer-director Harry Macqueen (“Hinterland”) is a love story about a young couple dealing with early onset dementia. Emily Morgan will produce with The Bureau.

“Promises Promises”
Having adapted her own novel “Animals,” Emma Jane Unsworth’s next film project is “Promises Promises,” which sees her working again with producer Sarah Brocklehurst. The dark comedy follows a father and daughter trying to reconnect when their lives are thrown into crisis.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Litus Spanish Cinema

    Spanish Pics Hit the Croisette

    “4×4” (Television Abierta, Mediapro) First solo feature from Mariano Cohn, this is a pointed social dramedy about a thief trapped in a 4 x 4 by the car’s owner. Sales: Latido “Advantages of Traveling by Train” (Morena Films, Señor y Señora Films, Logical Pictures) Aritz Moreno’s debut feature, penned by Javier Gullón, revolves around stories [...]

  • The Swallows of Kabul Cannes Film

    New Chapters for Shoot the Book

    In the six years since it first arrived on the scene, the Shoot the Book pitch session has grown in breadth, scope and above all, ambition. A fixture in Cannes since 2014, Shoot the Book has also spread to festivals and markets in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Annecy, but this year will mark its most [...]

  • Holliday Grainger and Alia Shaukat Animals

    British New Wave Rides on Market Changes

    The U.K. production scene has been dominated by a phalanx of successful producers for many years. A fresh wave of U.K.-based producers is now also getting international attention. The producers are navigating a business that offers unparalleled opportunity, and facing fundamental challenges. With the key funders putting an emphasis on inclusion and diversity, female producers [...]

  • I Can Quit Whenever I Want

    Spain: New Ideas Light Up the Screen

    Despite even more outlets, thanks to the arrival of global streaming giants, Spanish sales agents and producers are caught in a current double-bind. Sales to Netflix are diminishing, as it drives more into original production, but bullish theatrical distribution at home and abroad remains restricted to high-profile auteurs, big-budget productions or breakout titles. In international, [...]

  • Susan Wokoma

    New Pics By Young Brits

    Variety profiles a selection of upcoming film projects by younger British producers Untitled Irish-Set Gothic Drama Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly’s next project is an as-yet-untitled gothic psychological drama. U.S. directing duo Anna Road Holmer and Saela Davis will direct the Screen Ireland-backed project. It will be set in and shot in Ireland. “Retreat” Written and directed [...]

  • The Plague Season 2 Spanish TV

    Spanish Tax Breaks Boost Production

    Spain’s big shoot business is rocking, galvanized by more regional options and incentives that are highly competitive — at least in rates. With a long tradition of hosting international productions, Spain earned larger global visibility after “Game of Thrones” filmed there from 2014 to 2018. Production services has become one of the healthiest audiovisual sectors [...]

  • La Casa de Papel Netflix

    Spain’s Biz Faces Global Forces

    Only a decade ago, Spain was on the periphery of world production, making movies that, as with Pedro Almodovar’s 2019 Cannes competition contender “Pain and Glory,” occasionally sold worldwide. Now, thanks to an OTT and digital TV revolution, Spain has become a burgeoning global production center. Take, for instance, Oriol Paulo’s drama “Durante la Tormenta” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad