Neve Campbell Seeking SAG-AFTRA Board Seat on Matthew Modine Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Neve Campbell is running for a SAG-AFTRA national board seat as a member of presidential candidate Matthew Modine’s progressive Membership First slate.

Campbell is best known for starring as Sidney Prescott in the “Scream” movies and as LeAnn Harvey in “House of Cards.” Her credits include “Skyscraper,” “Wild Things” and “The Craft.”

Election ballots will be mailed to dues-current members on July 29 and will be tabulated on August 28. SAG-AFTRA represents about 160,000 performers. Turnout is usually between 20% and 30%.

Campbell has not previously sought a SAG-AFTRA post. She stressed concerns about new media coverage in her candidacy statement, released Saturday. SAG-AFTRA’s current master contract expires on June 30.

“It’s time for me to get involved,” she said.”I am very concerned about our future. We can’t let what happened in cable and Home-Video/DVD happen in New Media. It’s imperative that we have the strongest team possible to secure fair wages and residuals for all these new exhibition platforms. The fact that we’re renting our offices around the country, instead of building equity by owning, seems financially irresponsible to me. Union communications need to be more transparent.”

Modine and current secretary-treasurer Jane Austin are challenging Gabrielle Carteris, who has been president since 2016. Carteris is heading the ticket Unite for Strength and United Screen Actors Nationwide — which have been the ruling factions at the union for the past decade with an emphasis on pragmatic policies.

“The Walking Dead” star Michael Cudlitz, “Riverdale” star Marisol Nichols and Patrick Fabian of “Better Call Saul” are among the notable actors seeking SAG-AFTRA national board seats as allies of Carteris. UFS has announced Camryn Manheim is running for secretary-treasurer while Jodi Long is seeking the post as Modine’s running mate.

Membership First has not yet announced its slate other than Modine, Long, Campbell, Jennifer Beals and Rob Schneider, who is also seeking a national board seat. The progressive faction has several high-profile reps on the 80-member national board including Modine, Frances Fisher, Diane Ladd and Martin Sheen.