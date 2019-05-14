Netflix Takes Worldwide Rights to Romantic Comedy ‘Love. Wedding. Repeat’

Netflix has taken worldwide rights on romantic comedy “Love. Wedding. Repeat,” the streaming giant announced Tuesday. The film, which stars Sam Claflin (pictured), Olivia Munn and Eleanor Tomlinson is a remake of 2012 French romantic comedy “Plan de Table.”

The U.K.-Italy co-production, which is currently in production in Rome, sees “Death At a Funeral” writer Dean Craig make his feature directorial debut. Craig also wrote the adapted screenplay.

The premise shows three alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Claflin’s Jack attempts to ensure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he must juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest harboring a secret, a misplaced sleeping pill, and his unexpected reunion with the girl of his dreams (Munn). Freida Pinto, Aisling Bea, Joel Fry, Jack Farthing, Tim Key, and Allan Mustafa also star.

“Love. Wedding. Repeat” is produced by Guglielmo Marchetti for Notorious Pictures and Piers Tempest for Tempo Productions. Jo Bamford and Andrea Borella serve as executive producers.