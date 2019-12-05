×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Film Chief Scott Stuber Says Streamer Planning to Release More Audience Numbers

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) is both defender and confidante to Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). © 2019 Netlfix US, LLC. All rights reserved.

Netflix is closer to getting into the numbers game than it’s ever been.

Scott Stuber, the head of original films at Netflix, says the behemoth streaming company — which has famously kept its viewership and box office data hidden from public display — is working on a comprehensive system of making audience metrics for its films more transparent.

While in a conversation with Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller at Variety‘s Innovate Summit presented by PWC in Los Angeles on Thursday, Stuber explained that Netflix is “building towards” releasing more viewership data.

“You’ll see more numbers from us, more transparency, more articulation of what’s working and not,” Stuber says. “Because we recognize it’s important, sometimes to the creative community. It’s important to the press. It’s important to everything. So we were definitely headed in that direction as a company.”

Stuber stresses that since Netflix’s original film operation is still very much in its infancy, the company is working through how best to deliver audience data in a precise and thorough way. He notes that Netflix has been releasing top 10 lists in for its UK and Mexico markets, and has been releasing select numbers when some films, like “Bird Box” and “Murder Mystery,” hit certain milestones.

But the company’s strategy to release some films theatrically before they debut on streaming, he says, presents a different kind of challenge.

Popular on Variety

In a hypothetical scenario, he says, what if Netflix releases a movie that is projected to open at $15 million, but only opens to $9 million?

“If that asset is perceived as a failure and then four weeks later or five weeks later I put it into an ecosystem where 50 million people watch it, it’s a giant hit for me,” he says. “But now my consumer has been told by you that is a failure when that’s not the full business story.”

“We’re not hiding anything,” he adds. “I just want it to be articulated correctly to protect the filmmaker and protect the movie because [box office] not the whole business for us.”

More to come.

More Film

  • Mikhail Red

    ScreenSingapore: Mikhail Red Announces Philippines Western ‘Arisaka’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cult Filipino filmmaker, Mikhail Red will direct “Arisaka,” a film named after a World War II Japanese bolt-action rifle. “It’s a Western based on a famous massacre that happened in the Philippines,” Red told Variety. Philippines production house Ten17P, whose credits include Lav Diaz’s “A Lullaby To The Sorrowful Mystery” and Paul Soriano’s “Mananita,” will [...]

  • Stephen Graham Venom 2

    'Irishman' Star Stephen Graham Joins 'Venom 2'

    Stephen Graham is set to join Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams in Sony’s “Venom 2,” with Hardy returning as the titular anti-hero. Andy Serkis is set to direct, and Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson are also on board. Sony had no comment on the casting. The original film was a huge hit for the studio [...]

  • Sundance Winner Eugene Jarecki Prepares ‘Tuareg

    Sundance Winner Eugene Jarecki Prepares 'Tuareg Project' in Morocco

    Eugene Jarecki – two times winner of the Sundance Grand Jury Prize – for “Why We Fight” (2005) and “The House I Live In” (2012) – is preparing an untitled “Tuareg Project,” that he will shoot in Morocco. The pic will be produced by Addison O’Dea (“Discovery TRVLR”), and line produced by Moroccan producer Zakaria [...]

  • Olympic Champion Biopic 'Zátopek' Wraps

    David Ondříček’s Olympic Champion Biopic 'Zátopek' Wraps (EXCLUSIVE)

    David Ondříček’s “Zátopek,” a biopic about Olympic champion athlete Emil Zátopek, has wrapped filming. The film stars Václav Neužil, Martha Issová and James Frecheville, who starred in Sundance prize-winner “Animal Kingdom.” Ondříček, one of the most successful Czech directors working today, was selected by Variety magazine for its “10 Directors to Watch” list. His TV [...]

  • Tilda Swinton Leads Marrakech Tribute to

    Tilda Swinton Leads Marrakech Tribute to Australian Cinema

    Travelling 10,000 miles – from Australia to Morocco – may sound like a long trek just to receive a tribute, but that was the distance travelled by most of the members of Australia’s 22-person delegation of actors, directors and producers to attend the Marrakech Film Festival’s country tribute. Notwithstanding the radical differences between Morocco and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad