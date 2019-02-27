Netflix UK Accidentally Streams ‘The Notebook’ With Alternate Ending

If you grabbed less tissues after streaming “The Notebook” on Netflix UK, you’re not alone.

Netflix’s UK site accidentally streamed a different cut of the beloved romantic comedy that has a significantly different ending than the 2004 film.

The original movie of the love saga between a young couple ends with (spoiler alert!) Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams) dying hand-in-hand in bed after growing old together. The alternate version, which streamed on Netflix UK, instead cuts away to a shot of birds flying over a lake, therefore removing the scene showing that the couple dies. While the bird shot does make an appearance in both versions of “The Notebook,” it’s only shown after the pair’s bodies are discovered in the classic iteration.

Netflix tweeted an explanation Wednesday writing, ” Things you should know… – we did not edit the notebook – an alternate version exists and was supplied to us – we are getting to the bottom of it asap – apparently some films have more than one ending?!”

Nicholas Sparks, who wrote the book that the movie is based on, also weighed in on his feelings toward the alternate conclusion.

“For me, it’s an opinion thing,” he told the Today Show Wednesday. “Hey, it’s a different ending. You’re definitely going to have an opinion on it one way or the other.”

When it comes to his favorite ending, however, Sparks’ loyalties lie with the classic.

“I like the original film,” Sparks said. “I like the original.”