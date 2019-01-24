Netflix Casts 6-Foot-1 Newcomer for ‘Tall Girl’ Movie

Netflix has launched production in New Orleans on the comedy movie “Tall Girl,” with newcomer Ava Michelle in the title role following a worldwide casting call.

Michelle, who fits the billing at 6-foot one-inch, will play a 16-year-old who is the tallest female at a high school, where she has never felt completely comfortable.

“It was essential for us to find an actor to portray our lead who can speak to the challenges and lessons that Jodi experiences from a very personal place of authenticity,” said Nzingha Stewart, the film’s director. “Ava’s ability to beautifully and uniquely showcase those attributes stood out to us in a way that we believe audiences will connect with. ‘Tall Girl’ showcases that embracing the very qualities that make you different is what allows you to overcome anything.”

Griffin Gluck (Netflix’s “American Vandal”) will star as the best friend of Michelle’s character. Luke Eisner (“The Goldbergs”), who is making his feature film debut, will star as a handsome and equally tall Swedish foreign exchange student. Sabrina Carpenter (“The Hate U Give”) stars as the older sister of Michelle’s character, while Steve Zahn and Angela Kinsey will play her parents. Other cast members include Paris Berelc (Netflix’s “Alexa & Katie”), Anjelika Washington (“Stargirl”), Clara Wilsey, and Rico Paris.

Stewart is directing from a script by Sam Wolfson. “Tall Girl” is Netflix’s fourth collaboration with Wonderland’s McG and Mary Viola following “The Babysitter,” “When We First Met,” and “Rim of the World.” Wonderland’s Corey Marsh also serves as a producer.