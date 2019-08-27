Netflix Release First Trailer For ‘The King’ With Timothee Chalamet

Netflix has released its first look teaser trailer for David Michod’s “The King,” starring Timothee Chalamet. The Shakespearean adaption sees its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival Sept. 2.

The adaptation of several of Shakespeare’s plays sees Chalamet star as the newly crowned King Henry V who must navigate palace politics, the war his father (Ben Mendelsohn) left behind, and the emotional strings of his wayward past – including his relationship with his closest friend and mentor, the ageing alcoholic knight, John Falstaff (Joel Edgerton).

The ensemble cast also includes Robert Pattinson, Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp, and Thomasin McKenzie. Edgerton co-wrote the adaptation with Michod, with the pair also serving as producers alongside Dede Gardner, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, and Liz Watts.

Michod previously directed war satire “War Machine,” starring Pitt, for Netflix and is coming off writing duties on Hulu’s acclaimed adaptation of Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22.”

“The King” launches on Netflix this fall.