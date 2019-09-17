Netflix Orders Danish Supernatural Thriller Series ‘Equinox’

Netflix has ordered “Equinox,” a six-part Danish supernatural thriller series based on the well-known podcast Equinox 1985 which will be created by Tea Lindeburg (“Kødkataloget”).

Set to start shooting later this year, “Equinox” will be executive produced by Piv Bernth (“The Killing”) at Apple Tree Productions, which is backed by ITV Studios. Production is expected to start later this year.

“Equinox” takes place in Denmark and follows a woman named Anna who was traumatized by the mysterious disappearance of a school class in 1999, when she was 10. Twenty years later, Anna sets off to discover what happened to the class when she finds out that the only survivor from 1999 mysteriously died. She discovers a dark and unsettling truth that involves her in ways she never imagined. The character-driven series swipes back and forth between 1999, where it all started, and the present time.

The series originates from the popular podcast Equinox 1985 which topped the iTunes podcast chart in Denmark.

“’Equinox’ is a very unique story about the difference between reality and imagination and the relation between free will and fate – all set in a normal Danish family,” said Bernth.

Tesha Crawford, the director of Netflix International Originals in Northern Europe, said the new series “brings together a locally successful story and a highly acclaimed Danish producer.”

Crawford added that it had been “very inspiring to work with a narrative that actually comes from a non-traditional format like a podcast.”