Netflix Makes Move Into Nordic Film With Danish, Norwegian, Swedish Projects

Netflix is moving into original movies in the Nordic region for the first time. Action thriller “Red Dot” out of Sweden, and “Cadaver” from Norway were announced as Netflix Films at the Stockholm Film Festival on Thursday. The streaming giant also announced that it had scooped the global rights to Danish feature film “Shadows in My Eyes.”

The news comes hot on the heels of Netflix partnering with local players on its first Dutch movie, “The Battle of the Scheldt,” as the SVOD giant goes deeper into original film in Europe.

“We are very happy to be taking this exciting step in offering our members in the Nordics more local content, as well as bring more great content from the Nordic region to our global members,” said Lina Brouneus, director of licensing and co-productions for Netflix in Northern Europe.

SF Studios-produced “Red Dot” is an action thriller following David and Nadja, a couple in their late 20s with marital problems. When Nadja becomes pregnant, they make an attempt to rekindle their relationship by traveling to the north of Sweden for a hiking trip. After a quarrel with two local hunters, their romantic trip turns into a nightmare when a red laser dot appears in their tent, and they are forced to flee into the wilderness.

Alain Darborg is directing. He also serves as the scriptwriter along with Per Dickson.

“Cadaver” is a horror movie exploring how far people are willing to go to survive. In the aftermath of a nuclear disaster, Leonora, Jacob and their daughter, Alice, are on the edge of survival. One day, the local hotel invites survivors to attend a play, which takes an eerie turn when audience members start to disappear. Motion Blur Films produces. Jarand Herdal is the writer and director.

SF Studios-distributed “Shadows in My Eyes” will have a theatrical release in Denmark and go out on Netflix in the U.S. and rest of the world. The Miso Film-produced feature tells the story behind the British Royal Air Force’s accidental and catastrophic bombing of the French school in 1945 Copenhagen. Ole Bornedal writes and directs.

“These three films are all unique in their own way: strong genre films with engaging plot lines that are driven by talented creatives,” Brouneus said. “Together they form a strong package of different genres which will showcase the versatility and high quality of Nordic movies.”