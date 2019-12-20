×

Netflix’s Non-English-Language Film Slate Includes ‘Munich’ and ‘The Last’ Adaptations

David Kosse STX
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Netflix’s international film VP David Kosse has unveiled a slate of non-English-language movies that will head into production in 2020.

The former STXinternational topper’s projects span French, German and Italian-language projects, and include feature adaptations of Robert Harris’ novel “Munich” and Hanna Jameson’s “The Last.”

Out of France, “Bigbug” follows a group of bickering suburbanites who find themselves stuck together when an android uprising causes their well intentioned household robots to lock them in for their own safety. Oscar-nominated helmer Jean-Pierre Jeunet (“Amélie”) directs. Guillaume Laurant and Jean-Pierre Jeunet are writing and Eskwad’s Richard Grandpierre and Frédéric Doniguian are producing.

German and English-language “Transatlantic 473” will be directed by Peter Thorwarth (“The Last Cop”). He co-writes with Stefan Holz and the plot turns on a hijacking with a supernatural twist.

“Munich” will also be in German and English. Ben Power is adapting the book, which is set in pre-Second World War Europe. Turbine Studio’s Andrew Eaton will produce.

“The Last” is part murder mystery and part post-apocalyptic thriller. Set during the fallout of a nuclear war, it follows survivors at a remote Swiss hotel who discover the murdered body of a young girl.

Kosse joined Netflix in April, and oversees all of international film production and acquisitions, with a focus on making and acquiring non-English language films.

His quartet of new projects sits alongside the previously-announced “The Incredible Story of Rose Island.” The Sydney Sibilia picture is based on the true story of Giorgio Rosa. It traces the true story of the independent state he founded in 1968 off the Italian coast.

