×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix to Keep New York City’s Paris Theater Open

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Paris Theater Netflix
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Netflix has announced that it will keep the New York City’s Paris Theater open through a lease agreement.

The venue, one of the oldest art movie houses in the United States and the last single-screen theater in New York, was shuttered earlier this year. It was re-opened earlier this month for a run of “Marriage Story” by New York filmmaker Noah Baumbach.

Netflix announced Monday a lease agreement to keep the theater open. The streaming giant said it plans to use the theater for special events, screenings and theatrical releases of its films. Terms of the lease were not disclosed.

“After 71 years, the Paris Theatre has an enduring legacy, and remains the destination for a one-of-a kind movie-going experience,”  said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer. “We are incredibly proud to preserve this historic New York institution so it can continue to be a cinematic home for film lovers.”

The Paris is Netflix’s second venture into exhibition. The company has been in talks since April to buy the historic Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood from American Cinematheque in what would be the first movie theater acquisition for the streaming giant.

Popular on Variety

The Paris Theatre was opened in 1948, when Marlene Dietrich cut the ribbon. It showed “La Symphonie Pastorale,” which ran for eight months; Franco Zeffirelli’s “Romeo and Juliet,” which ran for almost an entire year from 1968-1969; Claude Lelouch’s “A Man And A Woman”; and Marcello Mastroianni’s comedy “Divorce Italian Style,” which played for over a year. The theater closed in August after a run of Ron Howard’s “Pavarotti.”

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

More Film

  • Paris Theater Netflix

    Netflix to Keep New York City's Paris Theater Open

    Netflix has announced that it will keep the New York City’s Paris Theater open through a lease agreement. The venue, one of the oldest art movie houses in the United States and the last single-screen theater in New York, was shuttered earlier this year. It was re-opened earlier this month for a run of “Marriage [...]

  • Atlas Workshops Nurtures African and Arab

    Marrakech's Atlas Workshops Aims to Drive New Wave of African and Arab Cinema

    Films from Africa and the Middle East have enjoyed significant festival presence this year – such as Mati Diop’s French-Senegalese pic “Atlantics,” which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival. “In 2019 we saw a new generation of filmmakers emerging on the scene,” says Rémi Bonhomme program manager of Critics’ Week in [...]

  • FAMILIAR FACE -- In Walt Disney

    'Frozen 2' Box Office: How Disney Came to Rule Thanksgiving

    Disney bucked box office tradition this year, opting for the first time since 2014 not to release a movie the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. But that doesn’t mean the studio won’t still gobble up the competition around Turkey Day. Disney unveiled “Frozen 2,” which debuted to a stellar $130 million in North America, a week earlier [...]

  • LEGION -- "Chapter 10" - Season

    'Legion' Leads TV Nominations for American Society of Cinematographers Awards

    FX’s science-fiction series “Legion” scored a leading two nominations for the American Society of Cinematographers Awards. “Legion” received nods in the commercial television category, along with “Project Blue Book,” “Vikings” and “Gotham.” Non-commercial TV series recognition went to “Das Boot,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Carnival Row,” “Titans” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Winners will be announced [...]

  • Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet in

    Film Review: 'Little Women'

    If there’s one thing I know about real-world little women, it’s that they will read “Little Women” no matter the era. That’s the timeless quality of certain literary classics, and Louisa May Alcott’s Civil War tale of four close-knit sisters continues to delight, feeling every bit as alive today as it must have 150 years [...]

  • Kris Bowers, Alan Silvestri, and Catherine

    Alan Silvestri, Cynthia Erivo, Bebe Rexha Among Hollywood Music in Media Award Winners

    The 10th annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards rewarded a diverse crop of composers, songwriters and music supervisors who contributed to film, TV and videogames over the last year, from scorers Alan Silvestri, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Marco Beltrami and Michael Abels to tunesmiths Cynthia Erivo, Bebe Rexha and the Avett Brothers to Quentin Tarantino’s longtime music sidekick, [...]

  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

    J.J. Abrams Reveals Real 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Script Ended Up on eBay

    “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” doesn’t arrive in theaters until Dec. 20, but some savvy fans almost got a chance to find out the conclusion to the Skywalker saga early. Disney and Lucasfilm go through great lengths to keep anticipated movies shrouded in secrecy, but director J.J. Abrams revealed to Good Morning America Monday [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad