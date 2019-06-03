What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2019

It’s June — meaning school’s out and summer is in full force. What better way to celebrate than to binge some of Netflix’s new releases? Yell “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore” out your window as you watch “Network.” Be wary of modern technology as you consume the new season of “Black Mirror” … on a streaming service. And make sure to stay off your neighbor’s lawn after watching Clint Eastwood’s “Gran Torino.”
A few superhero movies are also flying to Netflix this month. Robert Pattinson may be the new Batman, but Christian Bale is the Caped Crusader for now, with both “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight” hitting Netflix. And if you can’t get enough of superheroes, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” will supply them in droves.
See the full list of titles below.
June 1
Arthdal Chronicles
Oh, Ramona!
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
Batman Begins
Cabaret
Carrie
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Dynasty: Season 2
Good Night, and Good Luck
Gran Torino
Life in the Doghouse
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Magic Mike
Network
Platoon
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
Satan & Adam
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Phantom of the Opera
The Space Between Us
What a Girl Wants
June 3
Documentary Now!: Season 3
Malibu Rescue: The Series
June 4
Miranda Sings Live… Your Welcome
June 5
A Silent Voice
Black Mirror: Season 5
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
June 6
Alles ist gut
Todos lo saben
June 7
3%: Season 3
Belmonte
The Black Godfather
The Chef Show
Designated Survivor: Season 3
Elisa & Marcela
I Am Mother
Pachamama
Rock My Heart
Super Monsters Monster Pets
Tales of the City
June 8
Berlin, I Love You
June 11
Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet
June 12
Jo Koy: Comin’ in Hot
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
June 13
The 3rd Eye 2
Jinn
Kakegurui xx
June 14
Aggretsuko: Season 2
The Alcàsser Murders
Awake: The Million Dollar Game
Charité at War
Cinderella Pop
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 5
Leila
Life Overtakes Me
Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 3
Marlon: Season 2
Murder Mystery
Trinkets
Unité 42
June 15
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15
June 16
Cop Car
June 18
Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives
Big Kill
June 19
Beats
The Edge of Democracy
June 20
Le Chant du Loup
June 21
Ad Vitam
Bolivar
The Casketeers: Season 2
The Confession Tapes: Season 2
Dark: Season 2
The End of Evangelion
Evangelion: Death (true)²
Girls Incarcerated: Season 2
Go! Live Your Way: Season 2
Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil
La misma sangre
Mr. Iglesias
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Shooter: Season 3
June 24
Forest of Piano: Season 2
June 25
Mike Epps: Only One Mike
June 26
The Golem
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Zookeeper
June 27
Answer for Heaven
June 28
20th Century Women
7SEEDS
Dope: Season 3
Exhibit A
Instant Hotel: Season 2
Motown Magic: Season 2
Paquita Salas: Season 3
The Chosen One
June 29
Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5
June 30
Madam Secretary: Season 5