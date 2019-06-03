What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2019

It’s June — meaning school’s out and summer is in full force. What better way to celebrate than to binge some of Netflix’s new releases? Yell “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore” out your window as you watch “Network.” Be wary of modern technology as you consume the new season of “Black Mirror” … on a streaming service. And make sure to stay off your neighbor’s lawn after watching Clint Eastwood’s “Gran Torino.”

A few superhero movies are also flying to Netflix this month. Robert Pattinson may be the new Batman, but Christian Bale is the Caped Crusader for now, with both “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight” hitting Netflix. And if you can’t get enough of superheroes, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” will supply them in droves.

See the full list of titles below.

June 1

Arthdal Chronicles

Oh, Ramona!

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Batman Begins

Cabaret

Carrie

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Dynasty: Season 2

Good Night, and Good Luck

Gran Torino

Life in the Doghouse

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Magic Mike

Network

Platoon

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

Satan & Adam

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Phantom of the Opera

The Space Between Us

What a Girl Wants

June 3

Documentary Now!: Season 3

Malibu Rescue: The Series

June 4

Miranda Sings Live… Your Welcome

June 5

A Silent Voice

Black Mirror: Season 5

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

June 6

Alles ist gut

Todos lo saben

June 7

3%: Season 3

Belmonte

The Black Godfather

The Chef Show

Designated Survivor: Season 3

Elisa & Marcela

I Am Mother

Pachamama

Rock My Heart

Super Monsters Monster Pets

Tales of the City

June 8

Berlin, I Love You

June 11

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 12

Jo Koy: Comin’ in Hot

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

June 13

The 3rd Eye 2

Jinn

Kakegurui xx

June 14

Aggretsuko: Season 2

The Alcàsser Murders

Awake: The Million Dollar Game

Charité at War

Cinderella Pop

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 5

Leila

Life Overtakes Me

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 3

Marlon: Season 2

Murder Mystery

Trinkets

Unité 42

June 15

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15

June 16

Cop Car

June 18

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives

Big Kill

June 19

Beats

The Edge of Democracy

June 20

Le Chant du Loup

June 21

Ad Vitam

Bolivar

The Casketeers: Season 2

The Confession Tapes: Season 2

Dark: Season 2

The End of Evangelion

Evangelion: Death (true)²

Girls Incarcerated: Season 2

Go! Live Your Way: Season 2

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil

La misma sangre

Mr. Iglesias

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shooter: Season 3

June 24

Forest of Piano: Season 2

June 25

Mike Epps: Only One Mike

June 26

The Golem

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Zookeeper

June 27

Answer for Heaven

June 28

20th Century Women

7SEEDS

Dope: Season 3

Exhibit A

Instant Hotel: Season 2

Motown Magic: Season 2

Paquita Salas: Season 3

The Chosen One

June 29

Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5

June 30

Madam Secretary: Season 5