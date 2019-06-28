×

What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2019

Stranger Things Netflix
Netflix has everyone’s Fourth of July entertainment covered.

Hitting the streaming platform on July 4 is “Stranger Things” season three, which is finally returning two years after its predecessor. Martin Scorsese fans are also sure to be excited once they see four of the director’s films (“Taxi Driver” “Mean Streets” “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” and “Who’s That Knocking at My Door?”) ready to stream on the first day of the month.

Additionally, Fourth of July celebrants can look back on history with Netflix’s own revisionist features such as “Inglourious Basterds” before enjoying some family fun with more kid friendly options like “Megamind” and “Princess and the Frog.”

See the full list of titles below.

July 1

“Designated Survivor: 60 days”
“Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room”
“Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”
“Astro Boy”
“Caddyshack”
“Caddyshack 2”
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)
“Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke”
“Cloverfield”
Disney’s “Race to Witch Mountain”
“Frozen River”
“Inkheart”
“Kill the Irishman”
“Lady in the Water”
“Little Monsters”
“Mean Dreams”
“Mean Streets”
“Megamind”
“Nights in Rodanthe”
“Paul Blart: Mall Cop”
“Philadelphia”
“Rain Man”
“Road House”
“Room on the Broom”
“Scream 3”
“Starsky & Hutch”
“Swiped”
“Swordfish”
“Taxi Driver”
“The Accountant of Auschwitz”
“The American”
“The Book of Eli”
“The Brothers Grimm”
“The Hangover”
“The Pink Panther”
“The Pink Panther 2”
“War Against Women”
“Who’s That Knocking at My Door?”

July 2

“Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection”
“Bangkok Love Stories: Plead”
“Good Witch,” Season 4

July 3

“The Last Czars”
“Yummy Mummies,” Season 2

July 4

“Kakegurui,” Season 2
Stranger Things 3”

“In The Dark,” Season 1

July 6

“Free Rein,” Season 3
“The Iron Lady”
“Sicilian Ghost Story”

July 9

Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns”
“Kinky”

July 10

“Family Reunion”
“Grand Designs,” Season 10
“Grand Designs,” Season 15
“Parchís: El documental”

July 11

“Cities of Last Things”

July 12

“3Below: Tales of Arcadia,” Part 2
“4 latas”
“Blown Away”
“Bonus Family,” Season 3
“Extreme Engagement”
“Kidnapping Stella”
“Luis Miguel — The Series,” Season 1
“Point Blank”
“Smart People”
“Taco Chronicles”
“True Tunes: Songs”

July 13

“Sorry Angel”

July 16

“The Break-Up”
Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”
“Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein”
“Wynonna Earp,” Season 3

July 17

“Pinky Malinky,” Part 3

July 18

“Secret Obsession”

July 19

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed”
“The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants,” Season 3
“La casa de papel,” Part 3
“Last Chance U: INDY,” Part 2
“Queer Eye,” Season 4
“SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac”
“Typewriter”

July 22

“Inglourious Basterds”

July 24

“The Great Hack”

July 25

“Another Life”
“Workin’ Moms,” Season 2

July 26

“Boi”
“The Exception”
“Girls With Balls”
“My First First Love,” Season 2
“Orange Is the New Black,” Season 7
“The Son”
“Sugar Rush,” Season 2
“The Worst Witch,” Season 3

July 29

“The Croods”

July 30

“Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?”

July 31

“Kengan Ashura,” Part l
“The Letdown,” Season 2
“The Red Sea Diving Resort”
“Wentworth” Season 7

