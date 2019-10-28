×
Netflix Buys Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley Drama ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Brent Lang

Felicity Jones (L) and Shailene Woodley attend Warner Bros. and InStyle's 13th annual Golden Globe Awards after party at the Beverly Hilton.InStyle 2012 Golden Globe Party, Los Angeles
Netflix has acquired nearly all worldwide rights to “The Last Letter From Your Lover,” a romantic drama starring Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley. Financial terms of the deal are not known, but the pact includes domestic rights.

StudioCanal, which put together the picture, will release the film in the U.K., France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. StudioCanal’s output partner Svensk will distribute the film in Scandinavia. The company will be selling the film in China, where Netflix does not operate.

Based on the best-selling novel by Jojo Moyes, “The Last Letter From Your Lover” is a dual-narrative love story that follows Ellie (Jones), a young journalist in contemporary London who uncovers a series of love letters recounting a star-crossed affair in the 1960s. That romance between Jennifer Stirling (Woodley) and Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner) is so intense that Ellie becomes obsessed with finding the couple and discovering how their story ended. Moyes’ book is a favorite of many readers, having sold over three million copies worldwide.

Augustine Frizzell (“Euphoria”) is directing the film from a script by Nick Payne and Esta Spalding. The cast also includes Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn, and Ncuti Gatwa.

Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures produced the picture along with Simone Urdl and Jennifer Weiss of The Film Farm.

Jones is an Oscar nominee for “The Theory of Everything” and the star of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” She will next be seen in the adventure film “The Aeronauts” opposite her “The Theory of Everything” co-star Eddie Redmayne. Woodley recently appeared in the second season of “Big Little Lies” and starred in “The Fault in Our Stars.” Her upcoming projects include the romantic drama “Endings, Beginnings.” Both actresses also served as executive producers on “The Last Letter From Your Lover.”

Principal photography is currently underway in Mallorca and will soon move to the U.K. A release date has yet to be announced.

