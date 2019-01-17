Netflix Casts Starry Ensemble for Adaptation of John Green’s ‘Let It Snow’

“Dora the Explorer’s” Isabela Moner, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s” Shameik Moore, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s” Kiernan Shipka, “Lady Bird’s” Odeya Rush, Jacob Batalon, Miles Robbins, Mitchell Hope, Liv Hewson, Anna Akana, and Joan Cusack are set to star in the Netflix pic “Let It Snow.”

The film is based on the New York Times bestselling book by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle with Luke Snellin directing.

The story is set during a once-in-a-century snowstorm that hits a small town on Christmas Eve, where several high school seniors discover unexpected opportunities as well as complications that test their friendships, love lives, and aspirations for the future.

“Finding Dory” scribe Victoria Strouse penned the script with Dylan Clark producing through his Dylan Clark Productions along with Alexa Faigen. Beau Bauman, executive vice president of Dylan Clark Productions, and Brendan Ferguson will exec produce.

Production is set to begin in the first quarter of 2019.

Moner is repped by CAA and attorneys Peikoff/Mahan, and was most recently seen in “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.” Shipka is coming off the popular Netflix series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Moore, who is repped by CAA and Three Six Zero Group, is coming off the box-office hit “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” in which he voiced Miles Morales. Rush was most recently seen in Netflix’s “Dumplin'” and is repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment.