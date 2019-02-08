×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Moves Into German Original Films With Three New Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dogs Of Berlin Netflix
CREDIT: Sergio Belinchon/Netflix

Netflix is making its first foray into German original films, unveiling a slate of three projects that it will produce with local film and TV powerhouses UFA, X Filme and ZDF.

In the lineup are “Betongold” (“Concrete Gold”), a fast-paced satire about the world of real estate from UFA Fiction; “Isi & Ossi,” a young-adult romcom from X Filme Creative Pool; and “Freaks,” a drama about a working-class mom with supernatural powers, from ZDF and Lüthje Schneider Hurl Film. The movies are set to start production this spring and will be released globally on Netflix from 2020.

The feature projects follow Netflix’s strong commitment to series in Germany, where it is currently producing a slew of shows, including supernatural hit “Dark” and gritty crime drama “Dogs of Berlin.”

“Concrete Gold,” written and directed by Cüneyt Kaya, follows three young real-estate grifters in Berlin, played by David Kross (“The Keeper”), Frederick Lau (“The Captain”) and Janina Uhse (“Good Times, Bad Times”), who amass absurd wealth through illegal financing schemes, only to get caught up in a maelstrom of lies, deceit and drugs. UFA Fiction’s Sebastian Werninger and Johannes Kunkel are producing.

Related

“Netflix and UFA give me the opportunity of complete creative freedom for a film we can bring to a global audience,” said Kaya, whose credits include ZDFneo comedy series “Blockbustaz.” “This is extremely bold and groundbreaking for an uncompromising film like ‘Concrete Gold.’”

In “Isi & Ossi,” writer-director Oliver Kienle (“Bad Banks”) chronicles the relationship between a rich girl, played by Lisa Vicari (“Luna”), and a struggling young boxer, portrayed by Dennis Mojen, who set out to use each other for their own selfish ends, only for emotional chaos to ensue.

“Freaks” revolves around a working-class mother who discovers her supernatural powers when she stops taking her medication and proceeds to form a dysfunctional superhero team. The pic reunites the talent behind “Red Bracelets,” the hit German version of “Red Band Society”: director Felix Binder, writer Marc O. Seng (whose credits also include “Dark”) and actor Tim Oliver Schultz.

“Only Netflix would produce a genre-bending project like this,” said Binder. “They shared our enthusiasm for this extraordinary story immediately, and I am glad to have found a home for ‘Freaks’ here to tell an unexpected superhero story from Germany.”

Pubcaster ZDF has also been involved in the project since a very early stage.

Kai Finke, Netflix’s director of co-productions and acquisitions for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, said it was “especially thrilling for us to work with an exceptional group of artists, unconventional filmmakers and great producers on this slate of movies.”

Among new German shows set to stream on Netflix this year are “The Barbarians,” about Germanic warriors taking on Roman legions in AD 9; “Tribes of Europa,” which follows three siblings fighting to survive in an apocalyptic future; and “Don’t Try This at Home,” about two teenage friends who launch an online drug business.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Freddie Highmore to Star in Mediaset

    Freddie Highmore to Star in Mediaset Espana, TF1 Group’s ‘Way Down’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    BERLIN —  Freddie Highmore, star of U.S. TV hit “The Good Doctor,” will topline “Way Down,” an English-language heist movie partnering two of Europe’s biggest media corporations, Spain’s Mediaset Espana and France’s TF1 Group. TFI Group’s cinema division TF1 Studio will handle international sales and also domestic distribution in France. “Way Down” will be directed [...]

  • European Theaters Tooning Up Animated 2019

    European Theaters Tooning Up for an Animated 2019

    Fairies, dragons, a trip to the moon and the fall of the Berlin Wall are just some of the family-friendly highlights in German and European animation this year. While the current crop of animated pics offer historical themes and adaptations of beloved books, a popular German toy line serves as the basis for one highly [...]

  • Another Day of Life Animated Movie

    European Animation Grows Up With Mature Themes

    European animated films continue to tackle weighty subject matter with diverse works aimed at older and more mature audiences. A number of celebrated titles last year impressed by tackling historical, political and cultural subject matter in original ways, among them Raúl de la Fuente and Damian Nenow’s European Film Award winner “Another Day of Life,” [...]

  • Dogs Of Berlin Netflix

    Netflix Moves Into German Original Films With Three New Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix is making its first foray into German original films, unveiling a slate of three projects that it will produce with local film and TV powerhouses UFA, X Filme and ZDF. In the lineup are “Betongold” (“Concrete Gold”), a fast-paced satire about the world of real estate from UFA Fiction; “Isi & Ossi,” a young-adult [...]

  • Atomic Blonde

    Poland's New Incentives Expected to Draw More Foreign Productions

    With Poland’s production incentives finally prepped for launch after years of industry efforts to make the country more competitive, bizzers in the country are stoked these days. Even before offering sweeteners Poland managed to persuade the producers of “Wonder Woman,” “Isle of Dogs” and “Atomic Blonde” to shoot in the country. It has a production [...]

  • LevelK Acquires Norwegian Horror Film 'All

    LevelK Acquires Norwegian Horror Film 'All Must Die' (EXCLUSIVE)

    LevelK has acquired international sales rights to Geir Greni’s Norwegian horror film ”All Must Die” (working title). Written by Greni and Robert Naess, “All Must Die” is set in the Norwegian woods, where a group of friends are having a bachelorette party but events quickly spin out of control. “All Must Die” stars Viktoria Winge, [...]

  • SND, WY Productions, Esprits Frappeurs Launch

    SND, WY Productions, Esprits Frappeurs Launch Genre Film Collection (EXCLUSIVE)

    SND, the commercial arm of French TV network M6, is joining forces with French production banners WY Prods. and Esprits Frappeurs to launch a collection of upscale genre movies. Under the pact, the three companies will develop, produce and distribute a collection of genre films with the goal of delivering two to three projects per [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad