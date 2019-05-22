×
Netflix Teams With Forest Whitaker on ‘Hello, Universe’ Movie

Dave McNary

Forest Whitaker
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix and Forest Whitaker are collaborating on live-action family movie “Hello, Universe,” based on the 2018 Newbery Award winner and New York Times bestselling novel by Erin Entrada Kelly.

Playwright and screenwriter Michael Golamco (“Always Be My Maybe”) will adapt the book. Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi (“Fruitvale Station”) of Significant Productions will produce.

The story centers on a bully’s antics landing a timid boy in the bottom of a well, leading to his self-proclaimed psychic friend and unknowing crush teaming up to find him. The story is told from four intertwining points of view — two boys and two girls. It is published by Greenwillow Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Children’s Books.

Netflix announced the deal Wednesday. The streaming giant’s slate of live-action movies featuring kids and teens and made for families includes the upcoming comedy “Tall Girl,” directed by Nzingha Stewart from a script  by Sam Wolfson and produced by Wonderland’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh. Also on the movie slate is “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting,” directed by Rachel Talalay and based on author Joe Ballarini’s novel of the same name.

Whitaker’s producing credits include “Fruitvale Station” and 2017’s “Roxanne Roxanne.” He won the best actor Oscar in 2007 for “The Last King of Scotland.”

