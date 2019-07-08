Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Red Notice’ Moves From Universal to Netflix, Adds Ryan Reynolds

Netflix has taken over Dwayne Johnson’s action movie “Red Notice” from Universal Pictures and added Ryan Reynolds to the cast.

“Red Notice” had been in the works at Universal, but the studio announced Monday that it’s vacating the previously announced Nov. 13, 2020, release date in favor of an untitled event film.

Johnson reteams with his “Skyscraper” and “Central Intelligence” writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber for “Red Notice” and plays an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the most-wanted art thief in the world.

The film will be produced by the returning “Skyscraper” team, including Beau Flynn for his Flynn Picture Co.; Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for their Seven Bucks Productions; and Thurber for his Bad Version, Inc. Wendy Jacobson executive produces.

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot came on board in April. Johnson is expected to get his first $20 million paycheck for the gig. Universal won a bidding war for the project last year in the wake of the surprise success of Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which starred Johnson with Kevin Hart.

In a statement, Thurber said, “I’m beyond thrilled to be making ‘Red Notice’ with Scott Stuber and Netflix — a company that believes in filmmakers and big ideas for a global audience.”

Johnson added, “With ‘Red Notice,’ our goal at Seven Bucks Productions was to break down traditional barriers and create a true global event for the audience. Netflix has illustrated that they are the perfect partners to accomplish this goal.”

“Red Notice” is set to begin principal photography in various locations in 2020. Netflix is also currently in development on “John Henry and the Statesmen” with Johnson attached to star and FPC and Seven Bucks Productions producing.

“Jumanji” took in $962 million worldwide, but Johnson’s last two titles have been less robust. “Rampage,” released by Warner Bros. in April, grossed $426 million worldwide, and “Skyscraper” took in $304 million after its opening in July. The Netflix news was first reported by Deadline.