Netflix’s EMEA Head of Documentaries Diego Bunuel Exits

Diego Bunuel, who joined Netflix in 2018 as head of original documentaries for the EMEA region, has left the streaming giant, the company confirmed Thursday.

A source close to Netflix said Bunuel’s departure was a mutual decision. Bunuel was based out of Netflix’s London office after having worked in Los Angeles for six months. He previously worked at Canal Plus, where he was head of documentaries.

Bunuel stepped down from Netflix because he wanted to relocate to Paris, where his family lives, according to the source close to Netflix. Although Netflix is about to officially launch its Paris office in January, Bunuel was required to remain in London, where his team is based.

Under Bunuel’s watch, Netflix launched 18 original documentaries in the EMEA region and recently scored big with its first French documentary original, “Who Killed Little Gregory?”, which has been the streamer’s most critically acclaimed French original content.

The streaming giant will officially open its Paris office on Jan. 17 with a large staff of executives working across several fields, including production, acquisition, and marketing. Some of the key executives who will be based in Paris will include Sara May, the director of licensing and co-productions for France and Italy; Damien Couvreur, the head of French series originals at Netflix; and Gaelle Maresci, the longtime head of international sales at Kinology, who will spearhead the development of French films.

Popular on Variety

The Jan. 17 event will include a cocktail party with chairman and CEO Reed Hastings, as well as filmmakers and producers who have worked with Netflix.