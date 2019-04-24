Netflix Can Chill: Academy Rules No Change in Streaming Oscar Eligibility

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will not change eligibility rules for Oscar, despite speculation that streaming companies might see a crackdown on their release practices should they vie for the coveted trophies.

A board of governors meeting on Tuesday voted to maintain the status quo, that any feature-length film can be considered for the Academy Award as long as it has a seven-day run, with three public screenings per day, in Los Angeles. Films can hit alternative release platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime on or after the first day of a run and remain eligible.

“We support the theatrical experience as integral to the art of motion pictures, and this weighed heavily in our discussions,” Academy President John Bailey said in a statement. “Our rules currently require theatrical exhibition, and also allow for a broad selection of films to be submitted for Oscars consideration.”

Bailey added that the board would “further study the profound changes occurring in our industry.” Not unlike the change that inspired rampant rumors that tonight’s board meeting would be a screaming match between the filmmaking establishment and the deep-pocketed streamers. The latter increasingly find themselves patrons of A-list filmmakers desperate creative freedom and an embracing of experimental work from their distributors.

