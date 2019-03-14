‘42’ Director Brian Helgeland to Helm ‘Button Man’ for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

“42” filmmaker and “L.A. Confidential” scribe Brian Helgeland is set to direct “Button Man” for Netflix, sources tell Variety.

Based on on the graphic novel by John Wagner and Arthur Ranson, the movie tells the story of ex-military contractor Harry Exton, considered the first true hero of the post-truth age. Exton’s is a proxy in a clandestine competition among the super rich. Paid to fight to the death in modern-day gladiatorial contests, Exton sets out on a relentless journey to use these twisted elites’ own dark machine to bring their corrupt world crashing down.

No production start date has been set as Helgeland will now look to cast his Exton.

“Buttom Man” will be produced by 6th & Idaho’s Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan; RingTheJing Entertainment’s Roger Kass, and Addictive Pictures’ John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman. 6th & Idaho’s Rafi Crohn, and John Wagner and Arthur Ranso are exec producing with Will Janowitz is co-producing.

Helgeland, best-known for his Oscar-winning screenplay “L.A. Confidential,” has previously directed movies such as the Jackie Robinson biopic “42” and Tom Hardy’s mobster movie “Legend.”

Brian Helegland is represented by CAA and attorney Alan Wertheimer. Matt Reeves is represented by CAA, 3 Arts, and attorney Karl Austen. Both lawyers are with Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Austen, Mandelbaum, Morris, & Klein.