Netflix Signs Overall Animation Deal with Kuku Studios

Netflix has entered into an overall deal with Kuku Studios to produce a host of animated films and TV shows for the streaming titan.

Under the new pact, Alex Woo, Stanley Moore, Tim Hahn, and Erik Benson will serve as executive producers on exclusive cartooned projects. The creative animation team previously worked on hits including “Ratatouille,” “Toy Story 3,” Monster’s University,” and “Finding Dory.”

The first project is “Go! Go! Cory Carson,” a preschool series based on the hit toy line Go! Go! Smart Wheels from VTech Electronics, is slated to launch on Netflix early in 2020. The streamer also greenlit a still-untitled animated feature film, which will be produced in Kuku’s California-based studio. The movie will explore the power and magic of dreams.

“With ‘Go! Go! Cory Carson,’ the creative team at Kuku proved that they can bring their vast cinematic experience into the preschool realm, and the result is a breathtaking show that we can’t wait to share with children and families around the world on Netflix,” said Netflix’s VP of original animation, Melissa Cobb. “A lot of what’s in our creative DNA at Netflix is shared with Kuku, and Alex, Stanley, and Tim have for years honed their ability to tell timeless stories about beloved characters in visually innovative ways.”

Adds Kuku Studios founder and CEO Alex Woo, “We are thrilled to partner with Melissa Cobb, Dominique Bazay, Gregg Taylor, and the rest of the Netflix team. Our mission at Kuku is to enrich people’s lives with stories that not only delight and entertain, but also inspire audiences to grow. Stories have been a vessel for wisdom across every generation and culture, and we are excited to add to the world’s rich collection. With Netflix’s emphasis on quality and their global reach, we can’t think of a better partner to craft our stories with.”

News of the deal comes as Netflix is making strides to bulk up on animated content. Other kid-friendly series joining the Netflix including Dreamworks Animation’s “Dragons: Rescue Riders,” “Dino Girl Gauko,” “Kid Cosmic” from Craig McCracken and “Trash Truck.”

