Netflix Acquires Cesar-Nominated Animation ‘Pachamama’

CREDIT: Folivari

Netflix has acquired Juan Antin’s Cesar-nominated animated feature “Pachamama,” the streaming giant announced Thursday. The film competes in the best animated film category at the upcoming 44thCesar Awards, France’s equivalent to the Oscars, which will be presented Feb. 22 in Paris.

A hybrid animation adventure film about a mischievous young boy, living in a remote village in the Andes Mountains, who dreams of becoming a shaman, “Pachamama” will debut on Netflix in June.

“‘Pachamama’ has been a very long journey, guided by a message that came like an echo from ancient times – a message of love, respect and gratitude to our cherished Earth. Thanks to Netflix, I am thrilled to share this awe-inspiring story with a global audience,” said Antin.

A co-production between France, Luxembourg and Canada, “Pachamama” was directed by Antin, who also co-wrote with Olivier de Bannes, Patricia Valeix and Nathalie Hertzberg. It is produced by Oscar-nominee and BAFTA-winner Didier Brunner (“Ernest and Celestine,” “The Triplets of Belleville.”) Damien Brunner, Bannes, Pierre Urbain, and Brice Garnier also serve as producers for Folivari, O2B Films, Doghouse Films, and Kaïbou Productions, respectively. Blue Spirit Animation and Haut et Court are co-producers.

“Pachamama” competes with “Dilili in Paris” and “Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion” for the Cesar for best animated film.

The film will play in the Opening Spotlight at the 22nd annual New York International Children’s Film Festival on Feb. 24. Netflix has taken global distribution rights with the exception of France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Canada. SC Films International handled the worldwide sales.

