Neon Nabs ‘Titane,’ Follow-Up Feature From ‘Raw’ Director Julia Ducournau

Neon acquired domestic rights to “Titane,” a French film written and directed by “Raw” filmmaker Julia Ducournau.

The move comes as the film distributor looks to expand their content library in French cinema. Earlier this year, Neon bought Céline Sciamma’s French love story “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” at Cannes, where it won best screenplay.

The plot of “Titane” is being kept under wraps and casting has yet to be announced. Jean Christophe Reymond of Kazak Productions is producing the film.

Ducournau, a French filmmaker, won the Petit Rail d’Or at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival for her short, “Junior.” Her first feature was 2016’s “Raw,” a horror thriller that also nabbed a prize at Cannes. Variety’s review praised “Raw,” writing, “‘Suspiria’ meets ‘Ginger Snaps’ in a muscular yet elegant campus cannibal horror from bright new talent Julia Ducournau.”

In 2017, Ducournau was named one of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch.

“‘Raw’ was one of the most earth-shattering debut films in recent memory, and we’ve been waiting for Julia’s next film ever since,” a spokesperson for Neon said in a statement.

The deal was negotiated by NEON’s Jeff Deutchman with Eva Diederix from Wild Bunch International and CAA Media Finance.