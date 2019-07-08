×

Nelson Mandela’s Family Launching Mandela Media With Michael Sugar, DMA

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
South African President Nelson Mandela Giving a Press Conference During the Second Day of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Edinburgh 25 October United Kingdom EdinburghBritain-mandela-commonwealth
CREDIT: Gerry Penny/EPA/Shutterstock

Nelson Mandela’s family is partnering with Michael Sugar’s Sugar23 and ad agency DMA United to launch Mandela Media, in honor of the late South African leader.

Mandela was an anti-apartheid revolutionary who spent 27 years in prison before becoming president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999 as the country’s first black head of state, during which he dismantled the country’s apartheid structure. He died in 2013 at the age of 95.

“My father spent his life fighting for freedom and equality,” Makaziwe Mandela said. “My family and I are very excited to partner with Sugar23 on Mandela Media. Sugar23 and DMA United not only believe in my father’s values but are also incredibly passionate about sharing those beliefs with people across the world through art, culture and entertainment.”

Under the Mandela Media partnership, Sugar23 and DMA will be responsible for content development (both long-form and short-form), production, branding and initiatives pertaining to creative business development.

Sugar won an Academy Award for best picture in 2016 for “Spotlight.” He has signed TV and feature deals with Netflix.

Nelson Mandela is an international icon who dedicated his life to changing laws and minds,” said Sugar said. “We are honored to partner with Mandela Media alongside Nelson’s family and carry on his legacy, inspiring a new generation with content that highlights the many causes he steadfastly stood for and the many people he tirelessly fought for.”

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Film

  • Lulu Wang 10 Directors to Watch

    'The Farewell' Director Lulu Wang Sets Sci-Fi Thriller as Next Film

    “The Farewell” filmmaker Lulu Wang will direct the science fiction movie “Children of the New World.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, though it will be adapted from Alexander Weinstein’s collection of short stories of the same name. Big Beach and Votiv are distributing “Children of the New World,” which will be produced by Big [...]

  • John Debney Jungle Book

    ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop Gets Underway

    The 31st annual ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop got underway today with 12 composers from eight countries around the world. (Participants are listed below.) Supported by The ASCAP Foundation, the comprehensive four-week program takes place in Los Angeles and is designed to equip the selected composers with the knowledge and connections they need to succeed in [...]

  • Logan Kim Celeste O'Connor Ghostbusters 2020

    'Ghostbusters 2020' Rounds Out Cast With Two Newcomers (EXCLUSIVE)

    Newcomers Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim have signed on to join the ensemble cast of “Ghostbusters 2020,” sources tell Variety. The pair joins Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard, and “Gifted” star Mckenna Grace. Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman directed the original “Ghostbusters,” will helm “Ghostbusters 2020.” Reitman also co-wrote the [...]

  • Jessica Chastain

    Jessica Chastain Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Women-Led Spy Thriller '355'

    Jessica Chastain shared a behind-the-scenes look of working with director Simon Kinberg and stars Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong’o on the upcoming female-led spy thriller “355” on her Instagram. In the footage, Chastain meets Kinberg on a Parisian street with the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. The two get in a [...]

  • John Turturro Big Lebowski Going Places

    John Turturro's 'Big Lebowski' Spinoff 'Jesus Rolls' Set for 2020 Release

    John Turturro’s “Big Lebowski” spinoff, “The Jesus Rolls,” which follows his “Lebowski” character Jesus Quintana, is scheduled to hit theaters in early 2020. Screen Media purchased the rights to the film, which Turturro directed from his own script. “Jesus Rolls” also stars Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tautou and features Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon and Pete [...]

  • Sony Innovation Studios buys Nuralize -

    Sony Pictures Buys Nurulize, a Virtual Production Software Startup (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Sony Innovation Studios has acquired Nurulize, a startup whose software lets users edit, color and enhance volumetrically captured images in a real-time collaborative environment. Terms of the acquisition aren’t being disclosed. Under the deal, Nurulize’s 12 employees are joining Sony Innovation Studios, which the company launched last year to give producers a [...]

  • Helen Mirren Charlize Theron Fast &

    Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren to Return for 'Fast & Furious 9'

    Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren are set to return for “Fast & Furious 9,” Vin Diesel has announced. The actresses will be joining Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, and John Cena. “Fast & Furious 9” is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020 by Universal Pictures. Theron [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad