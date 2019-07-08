Nelson Mandela’s Family Launching Mandela Media With Michael Sugar, DMA

Nelson Mandela’s family is partnering with Michael Sugar’s Sugar23 and ad agency DMA United to launch Mandela Media, in honor of the late South African leader.

Mandela was an anti-apartheid revolutionary who spent 27 years in prison before becoming president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999 as the country’s first black head of state, during which he dismantled the country’s apartheid structure. He died in 2013 at the age of 95.

“My father spent his life fighting for freedom and equality,” Makaziwe Mandela said. “My family and I are very excited to partner with Sugar23 on Mandela Media. Sugar23 and DMA United not only believe in my father’s values but are also incredibly passionate about sharing those beliefs with people across the world through art, culture and entertainment.”

Under the Mandela Media partnership, Sugar23 and DMA will be responsible for content development (both long-form and short-form), production, branding and initiatives pertaining to creative business development.

Sugar won an Academy Award for best picture in 2016 for “Spotlight.” He has signed TV and feature deals with Netflix.

“Nelson Mandela is an international icon who dedicated his life to changing laws and minds,” said Sugar said. “We are honored to partner with Mandela Media alongside Nelson’s family and carry on his legacy, inspiring a new generation with content that highlights the many causes he steadfastly stood for and the many people he tirelessly fought for.”

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.