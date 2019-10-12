Film News Roundup: Neil Young Documentary ‘Mountaintop’ Set for Release

In today’s film news roundup, Neil Young’s “Mountaintop” is coming, AMC replaces its CFO, Bob Weinstein is starting anew, and Ed Begley, Jr. and David Koechner join “Reboot Camp.”

MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Abramorama is partnering with Shakey Pictures and Reprise / Warner Records to release the Neil Young documentary “Mountaintop.”

The movie, which chronicles the making of Young and Crazy Horse’s studio album “Colorado,” will open in North America on Oct. 22 and in Europe and South American on Nov. 8. Young produced using his pseudonym Bernard Shakey, marking his 13th collaboration with Abramorama dating back to “Greendale,” and Jonathan Demme’s trilogy.

Abramorama CEO Richard Abramowitz said, ”The only thing better than working on a Bernard Shakey film is working on another Bernard Shakey film. Providing fans around the world with the opportunity to see how Neil and the band put it all together is a particularly rare and exciting experience.”

“Colorado” is the first new music from Young and Crazy Horse since 2012’s “Psychedelic Pill.” The album is set for release on Oct. 25 via Reprise Records.

AMC EXECUTIVES

AMC Entertainment has hired Sean Goodman, currently chief financial officer of Asbury Automotive Group, as executive vice president of finance.

He will begin work on Dec. 2. Current AMC CFO Craig Ramsey will retire on Feb. 28. During the overlap, the two executives will work closely together, and Goodman will assume the Chief Financial Officer title upon Ramsey’s retirement.

Ramsey has worked at AMC for nearly 25 years and became CFO in the year 2000. His eventual retirement has long been in the executive succession planning process for AMC, the largest exhibition chain in North America.

COMPANY LAUNCH

Former Weinstein Company co-chairman Bob Weinstein has launched Watch This Entertainment with the animated family adventure “Endangered.”

Weinstein will produce “Endangered” with Tea Leoni, who will voice to one of the lead characters. The film will be directed by the French animation collective Illogic, which was nominated for an Academy Award this year for the animated short film “Garden Party.” The project is inspired by the book by Tim Flach, who took the photos.

Weinstein specialized in action and genre projects while at TWC such as the “Scream,” “Spy Kids” and “Scary Movie” franchises before the company collapsed in 2017 due to the extensive accusations against his brother Harvey Weinstein.

In 2017, a female showrunner who worked on the Weinstein Co. drama “The Mist” accused Bob Weinstein of sexual harassment during the production of the Spike TV series. Weinstein denied the allegations by Amanda Segel. The news about “Endangered” was first reported by Deadline.

A spokesperson for Time’s Up released a statement after the news broke, saying, “There could have been no ‘Harvey Weinstein’ without the complicity of Bob Weinstein, who for years put profits ahead of people’s lives as Harvey terrorized women throughout the industry. Bob Weinstein has no business running anything, let alone launching a new production company while dozens of survivors are still searching for some small measure of justice.”

CASTINGS

David Lipper, Ed Begley, Jr., David Koechner, Lindsey Shaw and Chaz Bono are starring the comedy film “Reboot Camp” from writer/director Ivo Raza. (Seventeen Hours In, Jarring).

Lipper is producing under his Northern Productions banner, along with Raza, Tina Sutakanat, and Jim Johnston. Co-producers are Price, David Roberson, and Kipp Tribble, and executive producers are Tim Alek and Steve Gentry.

The film also stars Shar Jackson, Pierson Fodé, Maya Stojan and Keli Price. Starring as themselves are Ja Rule, Eric Roberts, Johnny Bananas and Billy Morrison. Filming is taking place in Los Angeles this month.