Neil Burger’s ‘Voyagers’ Travels Widely in Berlin Deals

AGC has closed a raft of presales on Neil Burger’s sci-fi thriller “Voyagers” in Berlin. The film, from Burger’s Nota Bene Productions and Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Films, has been a hot title in Berlin and AGC sealed the deals after Burger and Iwanyk gave a presentation to buyers in AGC’s suite at the Ritz on day one of the market.

In Germany, Telepool has taken the rights, in Spain, Portugal and Lat-Am they are with Sun, and in the Benelux region with The Searchers.

Rights have also been taken in Russia (Nashe Kino), Eastern Europe (Vertical Entertainment), the Middle East, Turkey, India, and Greece (Italia), Taiwan (Deepjoy), Indonesia (Cinema 21), the Philippines (Pioneer), and Israel (United King).

Burger (“The Upside”) will write and direct “Voyagers,” which tells the story of 30 children sent into space on a mission to reach and populate a newly discovered planet. The adult captain is killed, and the young crew descends into chaos setting up an intergalactic “Lord of the Flies” tale.

U.S. interest is understood to be heating up with a few potential offers that would include additional territories. Stuart Ford’s AGC is fully financing the picture, which goes into production this summer.