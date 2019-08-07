×

Venice Adds Nate Parker’s ‘American Skin’ to Lineup

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
For Web Story
CREDIT: Courtesy Venice Film Festival

U.S. director Nate Parker’s drama “American Skin,” his second feature after “The Birth of a Nation,” has been added to the Venice Film Festival lineup.

Parker both directs and stars in the movie, which will have its world premiere on the Lido. He plays Lincoln, a Marine veteran who now works as a school janitor and is trying to mend his relationship with his son after his divorce. One day, during a routine police check, the boy is killed, but the officer guilty of shooting him is declared innocent without having to face trial. Lincoln then takes matters into his own hands.

After “The Birth of a Nation” made a splash, winning a prize at Sundance in 2016, Parker found himself engulfed in controversy after it emerged that he had once been charged with – but acquitted of – rape.

Spike Lee is expected attend the premiere of “American Skin,” which will screen in the out-of-competition Sconfini section, and participate in a Q&A with the audience after the screening, the festival said.

Venice also announced that the documentary “Beyond the Beach: The Hell and the Hope” was also being added to the Sconfini section. The film examines the work of the charity Emergency, which brings medical services to war-torn areas. The movie marks the directorial debut of British film producer Graeme A. Scott, who worked with American cinematographer Buddy Squires on the project.

Meanwhile, U.S. director Terence Nance (“An Oversimplification of Her Beauty,” “Swimming in Your Skin Again”) has been announced as the fourth and final member of the Venice jury for first works, alongside jury president Emir Kusturica, Italian director Antonietta De Lillo, Tunisian actress Hend Sabry, and U.S. producer Michael J. Werner.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Volograms

    San Sebastian Launches New Technologies Startup Challenge

    MADRID  —  The San Sebastian Film Festival has announced the Zinemaldia Startup Challenge, a new section dedicated to entrepreneurs and new or emerging startups proposing novel technologies meant to impact the audiovisual industry. Nine European countries were responsible for 32 submissions received in this, the event’s inaugural campaign. Of the lot, five virtual reality, augmented [...]

  • Estonia’s Triin Ruumet Preps Second Feature,

    Estonia’s Triin Ruumet Preps Second Feature, ‘Dark Paradise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Estonian director Triin Ruumet, whose feature debut “Days That Confused” won the special jury prize after its 2015 premiere in Karlovy Vary, is prepping her second feature film, “Dark Paradise,” which she’ll be presenting with producer Elina Litvinova this week at the Locarno Film Festival. “Dark Paradise” is a modern adventure about a 27-year-old woman [...]

  • Playmobil the Movie

    Film Review: 'Playmobil: The Movie'

    Tucked in the closing credits of “Playmobil: The Movie” is a dedication to Horst Brandstätter, the German entrepreneur whose company began production of the now-iconic Playmobil toys in the 1970s — acknowledging a vast popular legacy for the dinky figurines that now extends to a whole animated feature. It’s a nice touch, if a tellingly [...]

  • Ginevra Elkann on Making Her Assured

    Ginevra Elkann on Making Her Assured First Feature 'If Only' Which Opens Locarno

    A London Film School graduate, who worked as an assistant to Bernardo Bertolucci and Anthony Minghella, Ginevra Elkann is known on the indie circuit as a producer of standout titles such as Swahili-language drama “White Shadow,” and also “Chlorine,” “Short Skin” and Babak Jalali’s “Land.” She’s now made her directorial debut with “Magari” (“If Only”), [...]

  • David Rubin, winner of the award

    David Rubin Elected President of the Motion Picture Academy

    Veteran casting director David Rubin has been elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Rubin, whose 100-plus film credits include “The English Patient,” “Get Shorty,” and “Men in Black,” is the first casting director to assume the role. He replaces outgoing Academy president John Bailey. Also elected by the board of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad