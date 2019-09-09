Nate Parker Lashes Back at Critics of ‘American Skin’

Nate Parker, whose new film “American Skin” received a number of negative reviews at the Venice Film Festival, said Monday that he doesn’t care what critics say and that his goal is to make art that connects with audiences.

“I made this film for people to see it,” Parker told Variety in an exclusive interview at the Deauville Film Festival, where “American Skin” is having its French premiere Monday. He described the film, a drama about racial injustice in the U.S., as a “call for action.”

But the film does not have any domestic or international distribution in place yet – apart from Italy, where the film’s producer, Tarak Ben Ammar, will release it through his banner Eagle Pictures. “American Skin” was supposed to be screened for select buyers at Toronto, but Ben Ammar, who produced the movie with Mark Burg, said he decided to cancel the private screening to show the film first to festival audiences in Deauville and at the El Gouna festival in Egypt.

Ben Ammar told Variety that he has been approached by several distributors, including independent companies and streaming services. He did not disclose the companies’ names. He said the endorsement of Spike Lee, who was in Venice last week to help promote “American Skin,” was crucial to give the film some visibility, especially in the U.S.

While in Venice, Parker acknowledged that he had been “tone deaf” in his past remarks regarding the rape charge he faced as a college student. He was tried and acquitted in that case. His accuser later killed herself.

Although “American Skin” received mainly negative reviews from American critics in Venice, it won the Sconfini Section’s best film prize. Parker told reporters in Deauville on Monday that he doesn’t “care what people say about me, what they think about me.”

“My only job is reflect society. Sometimes that reflection isn’t an image people want to see, but I’m an artist so I try to stay away….I’m not here to make a headline,” said a tearful Parker when asked whether he thought the film would be better received by European critics that American ones.