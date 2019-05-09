×
Natasha Lyonne Joins Jon Stewart’s Political Drama ‘Irresistible’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Following her critically acclaimed Netflix series “Russian Doll,” Natasha Lyonne is heading back to the big screen. The actress is joining Steve Carell in the ensemble cast of Jon Stewart’s upcoming political drama “Irresistible.”

The movie, also starring Topher Grace, Rose Byrne, and Chris Cooper, follows a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired ex-Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. Lyonne’s role is currently unknown.

Variety first reported that Stewart and Carell would team together on what would be Stewart’s second directing project. His directorial debut was 2014’s political drama “Rosewater,” which centered on journalist Maziar Bahari, who was detained by Iranian forces who brutally interrogated him under suspicion that he was a spy.

Stewart will also produce “Irresistible” alongside Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment. Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide.

Lyonne most recently starred in “Russian Doll,” a Netflix show she co-created. She also appeared in Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black.” On the film side, her credits include “Slums of Beverly Hills,” “But I’m a Cheerleader,” and the “American Pie” movies. She is represented by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

