Nancy Tellem Becomes Executive Director in Office of the CEO at MGM

Veteran entertainment industry executive Nancy Tellem has become part of the Office of the CEO at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer as executive director and will work on long-term strategy.

Tellem will remain on the board of privately held MGM, a post she’s held since 2013. Tellem is currently the chief media officer and executive chairwoman of Eko, a company producing interactive music videos. She was the former president of CBS Entertainment, helped create “Friends” and “ER,” and stepped down from the post in 2010.

MGM abruptly fired longtime CEO Gary Barber in March, 2018, and announced that the company would be run by the Office of CEO, a management team of senior executives including chief operating officer Chris Brearton. MGM Holdings agreed in mid-June to pay $260 million to Barber in exchange for his remaining equity stake with a three-year standstill agreement.

A few weeks later, MGM extended Mark Burnett’s contract to remain head of MGM’s television operations through 2022 and promoted him to the post of chairman of MGM’s Worldwide Television Group.

Earlier this week, Annapurna Pictures and MGM announced that they had rebranded their joint distribution venture as United Artists Releasing. The newly named entity will handle the domestic release of the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise, due out on Feb. 14, 2020, and Richard Linklater’s “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” set for an Aug. 9 release.

The news about Tellem was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.