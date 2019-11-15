Nancy Kwan, Lena Kahn, Hiroyuki Sanda, Tiffany Chu Honored at Asian World Film Festival

Nancy Kwan, Lena Kahn, Hiroyuki Sanda, and Tiffany Chu were honored with awards in a closing ceremony hosted by actor and co-founder of Asians in LA Nancy Yoon as part of the Asian World Film Festival.

In its fifth year, the AWFF teamed up with the Snow Leopard Trust again to raise awareness for the endangered snow leopard and its ecosystem in the high mountains of Asia.

“The World of Suzie Wong” actor Kwan received the AWFF Lifetime Achievement Award; Sanda, the Snow Leopard Outstanding Cinematic Achievement Award; Chu, the 2019 Snow Leopard Rising Star Award; and Kahn took home the AWFF American Red Cross/ Tiffany Circle Courage to Dream Award.

Additionally, Suium Sulaimanova accepted the inaugural Hollywood Foreign Press Association Snow Leopard Short Film award for her film “My Friend – My Enemy.”

View the complete list of winners from the night below:

Snow Leopard Audience Award: “1982” (Lebanon)

Snow Leopard Best Actress Award: Arezoo Ariapoor, Fereshta Afshar, Hasiba Ebrahimi “Hava, Maryam, Aesha” (Afghanistan, Iran)

Snow Leopard Best Actor Award: Stepan Petrov in “The Sun Above Me Never Sets” (Yakutia, Russia)

Snow Leopard Jury Award – Best Director: Dito Tsintsadze for “Shindisi” (Georgia)

Snow Leopard Special Jury Award: “Aurora” (Kyrgyzstan)

Snow Leopard Best Film Award: “The Sun Above Me Never Sets” (Yakutia, Russian Federation)