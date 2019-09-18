‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Creator Nahnatchka Khan Signs First-Look Deal With Netflix

Netflix has signed “Fresh Off the Boat” creator and executive producer Nahnatchka Khan to an exclusive multi-year first look deal for feature films.

Khan made her feature film directorial debut with “Always Be My Maybe” starring Ali Wong and Randall Park. The romantic comedy premiered on Netflix in May and was seen by 32 million households in its first four weeks, according to Netflix.

In 2015, Khan created “Fresh Off the Boat,” which is currently shooting its sixth season for ABC. Prior to that, she was the creator and executive producer of “Don’t Trust the B—- In Apartment 23,” which aired for two seasons on ABC. Most recently, Khan signed a four-year overall producing deal with Universal Television to create, develop, write, supervise and produce series projects.

Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Film, said, “Nahnatchka is a whip smart, funny, talented filmmaker. She has an incredible eye for storytelling and bringing to light new talent and ideas. We’re thrilled to be the home to more of her films.”

Khan said, “I had such an amazing experience working with Scott, Racheline and the entire team at Netflix – not only are they dedicated to making quality comedy, but also to supporting different voices and perspectives. Plus my dad just got Netflix so he could watch my movie and he’s expecting more content from me.”

Khan is represented by WME and attorney Marc Rindner.