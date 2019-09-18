×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Creator Nahnatchka Khan Signs First-Look Deal With Netflix

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nahnatchka Khan'Always Be My Maybe' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 May 2019
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Netflix has signed “Fresh Off the Boat” creator and executive producer Nahnatchka Khan to an exclusive multi-year first look deal for feature films.

Khan made her feature film directorial debut with “Always Be My Maybe” starring Ali Wong and Randall Park. The romantic comedy premiered on Netflix in May and was seen by 32 million households in its first four weeks, according to Netflix.

In 2015, Khan created “Fresh Off the Boat,” which is currently shooting its sixth season for ABC. Prior to that, she was the creator and executive producer of “Don’t Trust the B—- In Apartment 23,” which aired for two seasons on ABC. Most recently, Khan signed a four-year overall producing deal with Universal Television to create, develop, write, supervise and produce series projects.

Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Film, said, “Nahnatchka is a whip smart, funny, talented filmmaker. She has an incredible eye for storytelling and bringing to light new talent and ideas. We’re thrilled to be the home to more of her films.”

Khan said, “I had such an amazing experience working with Scott, Racheline and the entire team at Netflix – not only are they dedicated to making quality comedy, but also to supporting different voices and perspectives.  Plus my dad just got Netflix so he could watch my movie and he’s expecting more content from me.”

Khan is represented by WME and attorney Marc Rindner.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • The Mover

    Latvia, Kyrgyzstan, Montenegro, Costa Rica Announce Oscar Contenders

    Latvia, Kyrgyzstan, Montenegro and Costa Rica are the latest countries to announce their entries for the newly rebranded International Feature Film award at the 92nd Academy Awards. All four countries are seeking their first Oscar nomination in what was formerly known as the foreign-language film category. Latvia has selected Holocaust drama “The Mover” (pictured) as [...]

  • The Sky Is Pink

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Sky is Pink'

    Shonali Bose’s much-laureled 2014 “Margarita with a Straw” was a film whose presentation of a cerebral palsy-afflicted heroine sidestepped all the usual hand-wringing inspirational clichés of disability portrayal, making her story all the more enlightening and affecting. It is particularly disappointing, then, that the director’s followup should approach another tale of genetic infirmity with all [...]

  • Jodie Turner-SmithVariety Studio Comic-Con, Day 1,

    'Queen and Slim' Star Jodie Turner-Smith Joins Michael B. Jordan in 'Without Remorse' (EXCLUSIVE)

    After she plays the Bonnie to Daniel Kaluuya’s Clyde in Universal’s romantic thriller “Queen and Slim,” actress Jodie Turner-Smith will join Michael B. Jordan in Paramount’s adaptation of Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse.” Turner-Smith will play Karen Greer a possible love interest to Jordan’s character. As recently announced, Jamie Bell will also co-star as Robert Ritter, [...]

  • Joe Anthony Russo

    Russo Brothers to Receive Publicists Motion Picture Showman Award

    Hollywood union publicists have selected the Russo Brothers to receive the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award. Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed “Avengers: Endgame,” will receive the award at the 57th Annual Publicists Awards ceremony on Feb. 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The publicists are part of the Intl. Cinematographers Guild, IATSE [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad