×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nadine Labaki Says She’s Working on a ‘Capernaum’ Documentary

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Katie Jones/Variety/Shutterstock

Cannes’ Un Certain Regard jury president Nadine Labaki announced Thursday that she is working on a documentary about the making of her jury prize-winning “Capernaum” from last year. At a Variety-Kering Women in Motion talk at the Majestic Hotel, she also admitted she wouldn’t turn down the chance to direct a Hollywood superhero film.

Her 2018 Cannes entry has become an unexpected phenomenon in China, where it is currently still third at the box office even after more than two weeks in theaters and has so far grossed over $44 million.

“It’s a big surprise for me,” she said of its success, but said the film had likely resonated because of its universal themes and the fact that her actors had really lived through the circumstances they re-created onscreen — making it an unusually visceral viewing experience.

She wouldn’t have been able to elicit the same performances if her own life hadn’t at the time so perfectly mirrored the story she was telling. “I don’t think I would have done the same film if I was not at that moment in my life a mother breastfeeding a child exactly the same age,” she said. “It’s good to have a woman’s experience in a film, a woman’s perspective on things.”

Related

So much happened over the course of their multi-year shoot — with actors getting arrested, deported and even dying — that she decided to record it. “During the shooting process, fiction really became reality. The whole process was so interesting and intense that we’re making a documentary about the whole thing, following the characters and where they are now,” she said.

Now that “Capernaum” has been seen around the world and sparked such a debate, she thinks it is time to use it as a vehicle to generate real change on the ground, to see what laws can be altered and how to lobby for change.

“It’s difficult to turn the page and say, now I’m moving on to another project; there’s still a lot to do,” she explained. “Maybe because I come from a place where everything needs to be rethought, I feel it’s a duty, not a choice, to make films that will have an impact on the society that you live in. I see it as a mission.”

At the same time, she wouldn’t necessarily turn down a big Hollywood popcorn film if a major studio came knocking — especially a big “Wonder Woman”-style blockbuster. “I’d do it if I had the freedom to turn her into something that every woman in this room would want to be,” she said.

Returning to Cannes this year as president of the jury is a sort of surreal Cinderella moment for Labaki. Before her first feature, “Caramel,” premiered in the Director’s Fortnight section in 2007 and her second feature, “Where Do We Go Now?,” debuted in Un Certain Regard in 2011, she had come to Cannes as a student with her sister and co-writer, walking an hour to get to the Palais and waiting in interminable lines at 5 a.m. for tickets.

“I feel like I’m the festival’s child, in a way. I made my first steps here,” she said. “I first came here dreaming of just being able to watch a film. Being here seemed like an impossible dream, especially when you’re from Lebanon and there’s no film industry there. I can’t believe I’m now president of the jury,” she marveled as the audience applauded.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Cannes: Nadine Labaki At Work on

    Nadine Labaki Says She's Working on a 'Capernaum' Documentary

    Cannes’ Un Certain Regard jury president Nadine Labaki announced Thursday that she is working on a documentary about the making of her jury prize-winning “Capernaum” from last year. At a Variety-Kering Women in Motion talk at the Majestic Hotel, she also admitted she wouldn’t turn down the chance to direct a Hollywood superhero film. Her 2018 [...]

  • Chris Rock

    Chris Rock Rebooting 'Saw' Franchise With Lionsgate

    Chris Rock and Lionsgate are collaborating on a “Saw” spinoff. “I’ve been a fan of ‘Saw’ since the first film in 2004,” Rock said. “I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.” The franchise revolves around the fictional character John Kramer, also called the “Jigsaw Killer” [...]

  • 'Ladybug & Cat Noir' Animated Musical

    'Ladybug & Cat Noir Awakening' Animated Musical Feature in Production (EXCLUSIVE)

    Another big-ticket independent animated feature is coming to market in the shape of “Ladybug & Cat Noir Awakening.” Sierra/Affinity has boarded sales and has the project at Cannes. Six-time Grammy-winning  producer and composer Harvey Mason Jr. (“Dreamgirls”) is composing the music for the movie project with Jeremy Zag, who directs. Zag is the creator of [...]

  • Marco Bellocchios The Traitor Brazilan Cinema

    Despite an Impressive Cannes Presence, Brazil's Film Industry Finds Its Public Financing in Doubt

    Led by “Bacurau,” directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles, and Marco Bellocchio’s “The Traitor,” both playing Cannes competition, Brazil has five movies selected for this year’s Cannes, seven if including Acid, the best result in living memory. It also makes Brazil Cannes’ fourth-biggest national cinema presence, after France (46 productions), the U.S. (11) [...]

  • Cinema do Brasil Fights Secure Its

    Cinema do Brasil Fights to Secure Its Future

    On March 26, Apex, the state-run Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, announced that it was pulling key financing for Cinema do Brasil, Brasil’s private-sector equivalent of France’s trade body UniFrance. With a new top management set to settle in at Apex from mid-May, film export org Cinema do Brasil may be pulled back from [...]

  • SINJAR KaBoGa Catalonia Cinema

    A New Generation of Women Filmmakers on the Rise in Catalonia

    Laureled abroad and lauded at home, a young generation of women Catalan filmmakers started breaking through two years ago, led by Carla Simon’s 2017 Berlin first-feature winner “Summer 93.” Since then a bevy of female directors have emerged, making intimate character-driven dramas rich in observational psychological detail, some drawn from personal experience. The ranks of [...]

  • 'Litigante' Review: A Convincing Portrait of

    Cannes Film Review: 'Litigante'

    Colombian writer-director Franco Lolli wrongfoots us a little with the title of his sophomore feature “Litigante”: Unsuspecting audiences may go in expecting a courtroom drama, not least given that its protagonist is an embattled public-sector lawyer. As it turns out, for fortyish single mother Silvia — played with utterly credible, bone-deep weariness by the superb [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad