×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nadav Lapid Probes Israeli Identity in Autobiographical ‘Synonyms’

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: © Guy Ferrandis / SBS Films

BERLIN — Israeli director Nadav Lapid drew deeply on his own experiences as a young expatriate 20 years ago for his latest feature “Synonyms,” which world premiered Wednesday in competition at the Berlin Film Festival.

With the story of a man who arrives in Paris determined to leave his nation and his identity behind, Lapid said at a press conference Wednesday that he channeled the spirit of his younger self, who heard a “divine voice” and realized that he had to leave Israel and never go back.

“I landed in Charles de Gaulle airport with a bit of French and no program for the future. I didn’t know anyone. No papers, nothing. But with a clear desire to live and die in Paris,” he said.

Putting down roots in a foreign land proved to be easier said than done. “In order to leave behind your past, your identity, it’s not enough to take a flight to Charles de Gaulle,” he said. “And in a way, the thing which was the harshest for me to sacrifice was the language. So I stopped talking in Hebrew, and I refused to say one single word in Hebrew. I didn’t have words. I had to find new words. That’s how I found myself mumbling synonyms walking on the sidewalks in Paris.”

Related

Two decades later, Lapid – described by Variety as a “striking, idiosyncratic director” – discussed his ambivalence about his homeland.

“I think my films contain great criticism and also great attachment to Israel. The main character’s anger toward Israel wouldn’t be so strong if it weren’t a mirror image of a great attachment,” he said.

“I don’t think [‘Synonyms’] is a political movie. I think that ideas, opinions, thoughts are mixed in the film with gestures, with dances, with bodies, with movements, with songs. The film doesn’t have a political party. The film won’t be voting in elections. It’s an attempt to talk about this special existence.”

Lapid’s last feature, “The Kindergarten Teacher” – which was recently remade in the U.S., starring Maggie Gyllenhaal – centered on a teacher’s growing obsession with a preternaturally gifted child. That film, which played in Cannes in 2014, offered a more mannered follow-up to Lapid’s politically charged debut, “Policeman.”

With “Synonyms,” he said, “I’m an Israeli, so I’m talking about the Israeli experience. I think that Israel is a country that demands a total love, a love without reserves, love without doubts, love without question.”

He continued: “Maybe that’s why it’s hard to detach yourself from this identity. And that’s why the only way to detach yourself from this identity is with a harsh demonstration of violence and rage.”

Yet while the film deals directly with the distinct nature of Israeli identity, the director also said it grappled with universal themes. “The film talks about identity, our past, to which extent we are prisoners of our own identity, of our own past,” he said. “I think these are questions that concern people all over the world.”

Nadav Lapid
CREDIT: © Guy Ferrandis / SBS Films

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • Nadav Lapid On Breaking From The

    Nadav Lapid Probes Israeli Identity in Autobiographical ‘Synonyms'

    BERLIN — Israeli director Nadav Lapid drew deeply on his own experiences as a young expatriate 20 years ago for his latest feature “Synonyms,” which world premiered Wednesday in competition at the Berlin Film Festival. With the story of a man who arrives in Paris determined to leave his nation and his identity behind, Lapid [...]

  • Tigerland review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Tigerland'

    A century ago, 100,000 tigers existed in the wild; now just about 4% remain. The threat of extinction of the species — one that historically has fascinated mankind — is always present in “Tigerland,” which finds “Born into Brothels” director Ross Kauffman looking at preservation efforts in Russia and India, two of the big cats’ primary remaining [...]

  • 'Elisa & Marcela' Review: Flat Story

    Berlin Film Review: 'Elisa & Marcela'

    On the surface, “Elisa & Marcela” may look like a lesbian love story for the ages, a salute to our brave foremothers who risked ridicule and imprisonment to express their love. If only it were so essential. Instead, Isabel Coixet’s tired romanticized biopic of two Spanish women who tricked a priest into marrying them in [...]

  • Josh Brolin Dune

    Josh Brolin Joins Timothee Chalamet in Star-Studded 'Dune' Reboot

    Josh Brolin is joining the A-list ensemble of Legendary’s “Dune” reboot. He boards a cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, and Charlotte Rampling, with Oscar Isaac and Zendaya in talks to join. Brolin will portray Gurney Halleck, the warmaster for Chalamet’s family and a mentor to his character. [...]

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther' Leads NAACP Image Awards Nominations

    Disney-Marvel’s blockbuster “Black Panther” has dominated nominations for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, scoring a leading 13 nods. “Black Panther” was recognized in the outstanding motion picture category alongside “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” and “The Hate U Give.” Chadwick Boseman, who plays the eponymous superhero, and director Ryan Coogler [...]

  • A still from Halston by Frédéric

    Sundance Film Review: 'Halston'

    If things had gone differently, the red-carpet mileage of awards season would still be splashed with the showy, flowy designs of Roy Halston Frowick: better known simply by his middle name, the Midwest-raised fashion designer belatedly put American couture on the map in the 1970s. After his luxury brand expanded to ubiquitous levels in just [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad