×

Justin Bieber’s ‘Cupid,’ Michael Turner Comic Book Movies Set Filmmakers at Mythos Studios

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Maisel Scooter Braun
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Mythos Studios, the year-old content venture from Marvel Studios founding chairman David Maisel and manager-mogul Scooter Braun, announced Thursday the group of creatives who are overseeing three films in pre-production.

Foremost is “Cupid,” the first film in a planned universe based on Greek and Roman mythology. The titular matchmaker, to be voiced by Justin Bieber, will be directed by celebrated music video helmer and commercial animator Pete Candeland (of the beloved Gorillaz videos).

The narrative tells of Cupid and his love interest Psyche, developed for the screen by Carlos Kotkin (“Rio 2”) from a story adaptation by Maisel. Psyche, still uncast, is human royalty whose beauty intimidates Cupid’s mom Aphrodite.

The late Michael Turner, a comic creator and artist who worked with DC and Marvel, is most noted for his earliest and solo creations. Two of those, “Fathom” and “Soulfire,” are in productions as complimenting features that will move forward with crossover events and sequels. The directing team of Kevin Adams and Joe Ksander (Netflix’s “Next Gen”) will handle both.

Best-selling novelist and Emmy nominee Kristin Gore (“Futurama,” “SNL”) is penning the screenplay for “Fathom.” It follows Turner character Aspen Matthews, a marine biologist who discovers she is a member of an advanced underwater species. First published in 1998, the series has worldwide fans and is Turner’s most popular.

The writing team of Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Reign”) will adapt the screenplay for “Soulfire.” That series debuted in 2003 and follows Malikai, an orphan boy who discovers he is the link to a long-forgotten age of magic. He takes on the dark lord of technology in a quest to restore that magic, with the help of a winged goddess named Grace.

All three projects have been underway in early stages since February at Mythos’ West Hollywood headquarters. The studio is expected to announce distribution plans in the near future.

“We are tremendously fortunate to have found brilliant creative partners whose artistry and storytelling talent will help us bring these very distinct, yet universally themed stories to life on the big screen,” said Maisel.

Braun added that he and Maisel “knew we had something really special in both our shared overall vision and the IP we wanted to bring to life. We are thrilled to have best-in-class creatives and executives to help make these stories a reality.”

In addition to the creative hires, Mythos has named Aaron Dem as vice president of physical production for the studio. Dem has spent the past 29 years as a leading animation and visual effects production executive across animated and live-action titles, including DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” “The Patriot,” “Space Jam” and “Titanic.” He joins Andrew Swett, formerly of Lord Miller, who serves as vice president of production and development.

Candeland is represented by Verve and Newhouse Porter Hubbard. Kotkin is represented by Verve, Circle of Confusion, and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman. Adams & Ksander are represented by UTA, Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, and Heitmann Entertainment. Gore is represented by attorney Eric Brooks. Kim and Lippoldt are represented by Gotham Group.

Mythos Studios also co-owns leading comic book publisher Aspen Comics and controls entertainment rights to its intellectual property, including Turner’s works.

Maisel is a Hollywood vet who held senior roles at the Walt Disney Company, and agencies CAA and Endeavor. The executive spent seven years, starting in 2003, helping construct Marvel Studios — largely working to unite individual comic book properties that had been scattered over different major studios, consolidating them under one event IP umbrella.

He was executive producer on “Iron Man,” “Iron Man 2,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avenger.” He is also a Tony winner as producer on the 1999 best musical winner “Fosse.”

Braun is founder and chairman of Ithaca Holdings, comprised of management, media and rights companies, including Big Machine Label Group, Mythos, unscripted content studio GoodStory Entertainment and Atlas Publishing, among others. As a talent manager, Braun handles pop culture luminaries, including Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Zac Brown Band, J Balvin and Ashley Graham.

More Film

  • David Maisel Scooter Braun

    Justin Bieber's 'Cupid,' Michael Turner Comic Book Movies Set Filmmakers at Mythos Studios

    Mythos Studios, the year-old content venture from Marvel Studios founding chairman David Maisel and manager-mogul Scooter Braun, announced Thursday the group of creatives who are overseeing three films in pre-production. Foremost is “Cupid,” the first film in a planned universe based on Greek and Roman mythology. The titular matchmaker, to be voiced by Justin Bieber, [...]

  • Jill Soloway Sally Ride

    Jill Soloway to Develop, Direct Sally Ride Biopic for Lionsgate

    “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway has signed on to develop and direct a biopic about Sally Ride, the first American woman to journey to space, for Lionsgate. Cassie Pappas will write the screenplay for “Ride,” based on an original spec script by Krystin Ver Linden. The film will be produced by Kristin Burr (“Cruella”) via Burr! [...]

  • A Dark-Dark Man

    Film Review: 'A Dark-Dark Man'

    Dark, dark humor and darker, darker themes prowl and glower through the desiccated cornfields and barren dustbowls of Kazakh director Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s bleakly dazzling police procedural “A Dark-Dark Man.” Premiering in San Sebastian and going on to play at the Busan Film Festival, this seventh feature from Yerzhanov, whose last film “The Gentle Indifference of [...]

  • Birthday

    Busan Film Review: ‘Birthday’

    Private grief and public mourning are examined in “Birthday,” a deeply moving drama about a fractured family attempting to get on with life following the death of their son in the 2014 Sewol ferry tragedy. Set two years after the incident, “Birthday” marks an auspicious debut for writer-director Lee Jong-un, and is superbly performed by [...]

  • Current War

    How 'The Current War' DP Used Innovative Lighting Techniques for Period Film

    “The Current War: Director’s Cut” gave cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung a chance to reteam with director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon to create an environment in which both could indulge their preference for thinking outside the box for a movie about invention — specifically the race to build the first modern electrical system in the Western world.  “When I [...]

  • The Cat and the Moon

    Film Review: 'The Cat and the Moon'

    “The Cat and the Moon” is the sort of first-feature project likely to make your average aspiring young filmmaker roll their eyes in exasperation. A showbiz professional since age 6, child of an actor and a jazz pianist, approaching big-screen stardom in recent hits “Hereditary” and “Jumanji,” actor/writer/musician Alex Wolff naturally steps into the director’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad