Justin Bieber’s ‘Cupid,’ Michael Turner Comic Book Movies Set Filmmakers at Mythos Studios

Mythos Studios, the year-old content venture from Marvel Studios founding chairman David Maisel and manager-mogul Scooter Braun, announced Thursday the group of creatives who are overseeing three films in pre-production.

Foremost is “Cupid,” the first film in a planned universe based on Greek and Roman mythology. The titular matchmaker, to be voiced by Justin Bieber, will be directed by celebrated music video helmer and commercial animator Pete Candeland (of the beloved Gorillaz videos).

The narrative tells of Cupid and his love interest Psyche, developed for the screen by Carlos Kotkin (“Rio 2”) from a story adaptation by Maisel. Psyche, still uncast, is human royalty whose beauty intimidates Cupid’s mom Aphrodite.

The late Michael Turner, a comic creator and artist who worked with DC and Marvel, is most noted for his earliest and solo creations. Two of those, “Fathom” and “Soulfire,” are in productions as complimenting features that will move forward with crossover events and sequels. The directing team of Kevin Adams and Joe Ksander (Netflix’s “Next Gen”) will handle both.

Best-selling novelist and Emmy nominee Kristin Gore (“Futurama,” “SNL”) is penning the screenplay for “Fathom.” It follows Turner character Aspen Matthews, a marine biologist who discovers she is a member of an advanced underwater species. First published in 1998, the series has worldwide fans and is Turner’s most popular.

The writing team of Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Reign”) will adapt the screenplay for “Soulfire.” That series debuted in 2003 and follows Malikai, an orphan boy who discovers he is the link to a long-forgotten age of magic. He takes on the dark lord of technology in a quest to restore that magic, with the help of a winged goddess named Grace.

All three projects have been underway in early stages since February at Mythos’ West Hollywood headquarters. The studio is expected to announce distribution plans in the near future.

“We are tremendously fortunate to have found brilliant creative partners whose artistry and storytelling talent will help us bring these very distinct, yet universally themed stories to life on the big screen,” said Maisel.

Braun added that he and Maisel “knew we had something really special in both our shared overall vision and the IP we wanted to bring to life. We are thrilled to have best-in-class creatives and executives to help make these stories a reality.”

In addition to the creative hires, Mythos has named Aaron Dem as vice president of physical production for the studio. Dem has spent the past 29 years as a leading animation and visual effects production executive across animated and live-action titles, including DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” “The Patriot,” “Space Jam” and “Titanic.” He joins Andrew Swett, formerly of Lord Miller, who serves as vice president of production and development.

Candeland is represented by Verve and Newhouse Porter Hubbard. Kotkin is represented by Verve, Circle of Confusion, and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman. Adams & Ksander are represented by UTA, Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, and Heitmann Entertainment. Gore is represented by attorney Eric Brooks. Kim and Lippoldt are represented by Gotham Group.

Mythos Studios also co-owns leading comic book publisher Aspen Comics and controls entertainment rights to its intellectual property, including Turner’s works.

Maisel is a Hollywood vet who held senior roles at the Walt Disney Company, and agencies CAA and Endeavor. The executive spent seven years, starting in 2003, helping construct Marvel Studios — largely working to unite individual comic book properties that had been scattered over different major studios, consolidating them under one event IP umbrella.

He was executive producer on “Iron Man,” “Iron Man 2,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avenger.” He is also a Tony winner as producer on the 1999 best musical winner “Fosse.”

Braun is founder and chairman of Ithaca Holdings, comprised of management, media and rights companies, including Big Machine Label Group, Mythos, unscripted content studio GoodStory Entertainment and Atlas Publishing, among others. As a talent manager, Braun handles pop culture luminaries, including Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Zac Brown Band, J Balvin and Ashley Graham.