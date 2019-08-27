×
Film News Roundup: Holocaust Drama ‘My Name Is Sara’ Bought by Strand Releasing

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Robert Palka

In today’s film news roundup, Strand buys drama “My Name is Sara,” “Bare Knuckle Brawler” is purchased, and Andrew Cripps gets a new gig at Warner Bros.  

ACQUISITIONS

Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to Steven Oritt’s Holocaust drama “My Name Is Sara.”

“My Name Is Sara” tells the true life-story of Sara Góralnik, a 13-year-old Polish Jew whose entire family was killed by Nazis in 1942. After a grueling escape to the Ukrainian countryside, Sara steals her Christian best friend’s identity and finds refuge in a small village, where she is taken in by a farmer and his young wife and discovers the dark secrets of her employers’ marriage, compounding her own secret.

The screenplay was written by David Himmelstein and stars Zuzanna Surowy as the lead, Eryk Lubos, Michalina Olszanska and Paweł Królikowski.

Strand plans for a 2020 spring release.

“My Name Is Sara” was produced in association with the USC Shoah Foundation, founded by Steven Spielberg in 1994.

Breaking Glass Pictures has bought rights to “Bare Knuckle Brawler” starring Danny Trejo, Martin Kove and his son Jesse Kove, Peter Passaro, and Deborah Twiss

Breaking Glass will release the action crime film on Nov. 5 on DVD and VOD. The story centers on a man who returns home from prison to find out his undercover cop brother has been killed and must make his way through the underground world of bare-knuckle fighting run by a crime family to get revenge.

Joe Gawalis directed from a script he wrote with Passaro.

HIRING

Warner Bros. has named veteran distribution executive Andrew Cripps as its president of international theatrical distribution.

Ron Sanders, president of worldwide distribution for the studio, made the announcement Tuesday. Cripps will report to Sanders and be responsible for overseeing all matters relating to the international theatrical distribution of the studio’s slate and oversee the team that manages sales and distribution efforts in more than 125 territories worldwide.

“Andrew is the consummate distribution executive, with a wide breadth of experience on both the studio and exhibitor side,” said Sanders. “With the continuing growth and importance of the international box office, having someone with Andrew’s insight and expertise leading our overseas efforts will benefit the entire Warner Bros. Pictures Group.”

Cripps has worked for United International Pictures, Paramount, Imax and, most recently, Fox. News was first reported by Deadline.

  'My Name Is Sara' Bought by

    Film News Roundup: Holocaust Drama 'My Name Is Sara' Bought by Strand Releasing

    In today's film news roundup, Strand buys drama "My Name is Sara," "Bare Knuckle Brawler" is purchased, and Andrew Cripps gets a new gig at Warner Bros.   ACQUISITIONS Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to Steven Oritt's Holocaust drama "My Name Is Sara." "My Name Is Sara" tells the true life-story of [...]

