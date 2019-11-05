×

Werner Herzog Film on Bruce Chatwin Acquired for U.S. by Music Box (EXCLUSIVE)

Werner Herzog

Werner Herzog’s feature documentary “Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin,” which world premiered at Tribeca and played at Telluride, has been picked up for the U.S. by Music Box Films.

“Nomad” takes the viewer on a journey through the creative and personal vision Herzog shared with iconic travel writer and adventurer Bruce Chatwin, the author of “In Patagonia,” who championed a nomadic lifestyle.

Music Box Films, which also distributed Dmitry Vasyukov and Werner Herzog’s 2013 documentary “Happy People: A Year in the Taiga,” is planning to release the documentary theatrically in select cities next spring, followed by a rollout on home entertainment platforms.

In the film, Herzog discovers stories of dinosaurs, lost tribes, aboriginal traditions, wanderers and dreamers, traveling from Patagonia to the Black Mountains of Wales and the Australian outback.

“We are delighted to be working with Music Box Films for the U.S. distribution of ‘Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin,'” said Kazz Basma of production outfit Sideways Film. “Their history with Herzog releases, experience in supporting auteurs, and passion for the film make them the perfect partners to bring this title to the widest audience.”

William Schopf, the president of Music Box Films, said that “with this film, Herzog is working with material that is clearly close to his heart.”

“The final portrait ends up revealing as much about Herzog as it does about Chatwin,” said Schopf, who negotiated the deal with Basma.

Herzog’s previous directorial outing, the Japanese-language narrative feature “Family Romance, LLC,” world premiered at Cannes in the Special Screening section.

