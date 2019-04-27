×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Music Drama ‘Song of Names’ Bought by Sony Classics

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sabrina Lantos

In today’s film news roundup, buyers take rights to “The Song of Names” and “Chain of Death” while and Shaquille O’Neal becomes an executive producer for legal thriller “Foster Boy.

ACQUSITIONS

Sony Pictures Classics has bought U.S. rights to the music drama “The Song of Names,” starring Tim Roth and Clive Owen.

The film is directed by “The Red Violin” helmer François Girard and is produced by Robert Lantos, Lyse Lafontaine and Nick Hirschkorn. Jeffrey Caine wrote the screenplay, based on the novel by Norman Lebrecht. The original score is by Howard Shore.

The film unfolds at the start of World War II and centers on 9-year-old violin prodigy who is a  Polish-Jewish refugee in London. The prodigy’s brother is devoted to him. Hours before his debut concert performance at the age of 21, he vanishes without a trace. Years later, the prodigy’s brother recognizes a stylistic flourish that could have only been taught by his brother.

Related

“’The Song of Names’ is one of those emotionally rich stories that defies description,” Sony Classics said. “Filial love surviving the jaws of history by way of the spiritual magic of music. François Girard is the perfect director here, expanding what he achieved with his classic
‘The Red Violin.'”

Sony Classics is planning a 2019 release. HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales.

****

Cleopatra Entertainment has secured the North American rights to the thriller “Chain of Death,” directed by David Martín Porras from his own script.

The film stars John Patrick Amedori, Madeline Zima, Jamie Clayton, Dey Young, Neus Asensi,  Adrienne Barbeau and Ray Wise. Producers by Elisa Lleras, the film follows a brilliant young doctor who’s married to the girl of his dreams while enjoying the big city life. The lifestyle comes to a screeching halt when he learns that his mother (Barbeau) can no longer take care of his father who decides to voluntarily enter a “chain” of assisted suicides to end his own misery.

“Chain of Death” will be released on VOD platforms and on DVD on July 30.

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL

Retired basketball player Shaquille O’Neal has signed on as an executive producer for “Foster Boy,” a legal thriller examining the abuses of the for-profit foster care placement system.

O’Neal also receives a “Presented By” credit on the film. RKO Pictures Vice Chair Mary Beth O’Connor and O’Neal’s partner Michael Parris have also joined “Foster Boy” as executive producers.

“Uncle Mike was my friend and role model growing up, teaching me the value of mentorship and, together, we’ve worked on projects over the years devoted to helping young people,” O’Neal said.

“Foster Boy” was written by attorney/screenwriter-and-producer Jay Paul Deratany, based on his experiences as a litigator in Chicago. Matthew Modine and newcomer Shane Paul McGhie star in the legal drama about a high-powered litigator who takes on the case of an African-American young man who suffered in the foster care system.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Film

  • Music Drama 'Song of Names' Bought

    Film News Roundup: Music Drama 'Song of Names' Bought by Sony Classics

    In today’s film news roundup, buyers take rights to “The Song of Names” and “Chain of Death” while and Shaquille O’Neal becomes an executive producer for legal thriller “Foster Boy.“ ACQUSITIONS Sony Pictures Classics has bought U.S. rights to the music drama “The Song of Names,” starring Tim Roth and Clive Owen. The film is [...]

  • Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: ENDGAME..L to R:

    Here Are All the Box Office Records 'Avengers: Endgame' Will Break This Weekend

    “Avengers: Endgame” has become astronomical in its first three days, setting records in the U.S., China and a variety of overseas markets. These are some of the records the superhero tentpole is destroying on its first weekend at the box office. Biggest China opening day: “Avengers: Endgame” set the record on April 24 for the [...]

  • Rugrats. Nickeoldeon Animation Studios

    Paramount Moving Ahead on 'Rugrats' Movie With 'Wimpy Kid' Director

    Paramount has hired family film specialist David Bowers as the director of its upcoming live-action/CG “Rugrats” movie. Bowers directed the second, third and fourth “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” movies (“Rodrick Rules,” “Dog Days” and “The Long Haul”). He also directed the animated movies “Astro Boy” and “Flushed Away.” Producers are Brian Robbins, series creator [...]

  • Joe and Anthony Russo

    The Russo Brothers Recall That Time Robert Downey Jr. Almost Wasn't in 'Civil War'

    Robert Downey Jr., star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, almost didn’t reprise his role as Iron Man in “Captain America: Civil War.” “Avengers: Endgame” co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo sat down with Variety’s Marc Malkin for the second episode of Variety and iHeartMedia’s new film podcast, “The Big Ticket.” “We had to convince Robert Downey, who [...]

  • 'Run' Review: A Scottish Drama With

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Run'

    You expect one thing from a film that opens with a quote from Bruce Springsteen’s career-making 1975 anthem “Born to Run”: a road movie, one with escape and exploration on its mind, eventually bounding forward from the glum, gray town of its establishing shots. “Run,” the third feature from mood-mongering Scottish filmmaker Scott Graham, both [...]

  • Canadian Fest Rides Wave of Industry

    Hot Docs Unspools Diverse Slate as Biz Boasts of Golden Age

    TORONTO–Recent big-ticket acquisitions, boffo box-office receipts, and critical and audience acclaim for a small group of broad-appeal titles have inspired some to declare that a golden age of documentary cinema is now upon us. This may be so, but at the Hot Docs Canadian Intl. Documentary Festival, which opened its 26th edition on Thursday in [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Box Office: 'Avengers: Endgame' Heads for Monster $300 Million U.S. Opening

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” is heading for a record-shattering opening weekend of about $300 million in North America, early estimates showed on Friday. The fourth and final “Avengers” opened astronomically in North America with a record $60 million from Thursday night previews. It’s expected to take in another $80 million on Friday. One estimate placed “Avengers: [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad