×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch: Toxic Masculinity and Gym Culture Collide in London Film Festival Premiere ‘Muscle’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

The first footage from psychological thriller “Muscle” has dropped ahead of its world premiere Friday at the London Film Festival.

Gerard Johnson’s feature, which is filmed entirely in black and white, is set in a testosterone-fueled world of hardcore gyms. It follows Simon (Cavan Clerkin), a directionless and unhappy office worker whose life is gradually taken over by domineering personal trainer Terry (Craig Fairbrass).

“Apart from the documentary ‘Pumping Iron,’ real gym culture has never been tackled in film before,” Johnson said. “I want to change that with this original character study. This is a dark psychological thriller, dripping with a true reflection of manhood – what makes you a man – in the eyes of other men, in the eyes of women, in the eyes of the world? How do you protect that? What happens when you find yourself emasculated?”

London-based sales outfit WestEnd Films boarded the project in 2018 and has international rights to the movie. Matthew James Wilkinson of Stigma Films produced alongside Ed Barratt and Richard Wylie of Hook Pictures. Fred Fiore and Eric Tavitian of Logical Pictures both produced and fully financed the film. Céline Dornier and Alan Martin of Logical Pictures, and Manuel Chiche of The Jokers, served as exec producers.

More Film

  • Alfre Woodard and Alex Castillo appear

    Hamptons Film Festival Hosts Alfre Woodard, Awards Season Contenders

    The Hamptons Intl. Film Festival continues its 27-year run as a premier showcase for both contemporary global cinema and the most eagerly awaited awards season prestige movies. Unspooling among the tony beach towns of New York’s Long Island, it’s earned a reputation as a kind of East Coast Telluride. “It’s pretty busy,” says executive director [...]

  • Altitude Buys Handmade Films Library Ahead

    Altitude Acquires Handmade Films Library Ahead of Maiden Mipcom Outing (EXCLUSIVE)

    Altitude Film Entertainment has landed the rights to a raft of classic movies, including Terry Gilliam’s “Time Bandits,” after acquiring the library of Handmade Films, the British banner co-founded by former Beatle George Harrison. Altitude, a seasoned seller at the major film markets, will add the Handmade titles to its Mipcom lineup as it heads [...]

  • Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan poses as

    Kajol to Star in 'Tribhanga' Indian Drama for Netflix

    Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar are confirmed to star in “Tribhanga,” a Mumbai-set drama for global streaming giant Netflix. The family-oriented story tracks back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. The title is a reference to an Odissi dance pose that is disjointed and asymmetrical, [...]

  • Mary

    Film Review: 'Mary'

    When Emily Mortimer says, “Evil needs a body to exist. The body was that boat,” it’s just the first of numerous unsayable lines in “Mary.” This tale of nautical terror is one leaky vessel, despite veteran cinematographer Michael Goi’s professionally competent direction and a cast (also including Gary Oldman) well-equipped to handle more challenging, as [...]

  • John Wayne

    USC School of Cinematic Arts Considers Changes to John Wayne Exhibit

    After a small group of students objected to a statue and exhibit honoring actor John Wayne, the USC School of Cinematic Arts has responded by hosting a discussion between the students and the school in hopes of finding solutions to concerns of racism. The conversation was ignited after USC film student Eric Plant displayed a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad