×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Mulan’ Star Crystal Yifei Liu Skips D23 Amid International Controversy

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

Crystal Yifei Liu, the star of Disney’s live action remake of “Mulan,” skipped the press line and Disney panel at Disney’s D23 expo Saturday in the heat of the #BoycottMulan controversy.

Unlike the other portions of the Saturday Disney panel, which featured both stars and directors for the other films presented, the “Mulan” panel was supported by just the film’s director, Niki Caro.

The first scene queued up from Caro was Mulan’s presentation to the village matchmaker, which was previewed in the film’s first trailer.

Caro said “Mulan herself” drew her to the film, to document “her journey from village girl to male soldier to warrior to hero. She represents all of us. The story is as relevant and inspiring today as it was when written 1500 years ago.”

Liu ignited controversy after taking to the Chinese microblogging site Weibo (similar to Twitter, which is banned in China) to support the Hong Kong police’s crackdown against protesters. Last week, the Chinese-born actress shared an image from the Communist Party’s official paper People’s Daily with the caption (translated from Chinese): “I support the Hong Kong police; you can beat me up now.” She added in English: “What a shame for Hong Kong.”

Liu’s meme comes from a viral video of a mainland Chinese undercover reporter who yelled “I support the Hong Kong police, you can beat me now” as a group of protesters in Hong Kong International Airport beat him as he curled up on the ground.

The post set off warring hashtag campaigns between #BoycottMulan, which has gained traction on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (all blocked behind China’s “Great Firewall”) and #SupportMulan, which state-backed Chinese news outlets have supported. Variety was able to identify state-sponsored Twitter bot accounts supporting the #SupportMulan campaign. Twitter shuttered more than 200,000 accounts it believed were part of a coordinated effort by the Chinese government to “sow discord.”

The Hong Kong protests began in response to mainland China’s proposed amendments to extradition legislation and an overall fear of creeping authoritarian rule. Hong Kong protesters have flooded the streets and blocked the Hong Kong international airport. More than an estimated 2 million protesters out of a population of roughly 7 million have showed up at a time.

The UN Human Rights office condemned the Hong Kong police’s response to the protest, stating the police were “employing less-lethal weapons in ways that are prohibited by international norms and standards” and thereby “creating a considerable risk of death or serious injury.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • ‘Mulan’ Star Skips D23 Press Amid

    'Mulan' Star Crystal Yifei Liu Skips D23 Amid International Controversy

    Crystal Yifei Liu, the star of Disney’s live action remake of “Mulan,” skipped the press line and Disney panel at Disney’s D23 expo Saturday in the heat of the #BoycottMulan controversy. Unlike the other portions of the Saturday Disney panel, which featured both stars and directors for the other films presented, the “Mulan” panel was [...]

  • Marvel Stars Want Tom Holland's Spider-Man

    Marvel Stars Want to Keep Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the MCU

    Marvel fans aren’t the only ones heartbroken that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man might not be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe anymore. “It really is sad. First off, he’s the greatest Spider-Man to me. He actually has that youthful energy,” Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch in the MCU, told Variety at D23 on Friday. “He’s been [...]

  • Kit Harington

    'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Joins 'The Eternals'

    Jon Snow is leaving the North. “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington is joining the cast of “The Eternals” as Dane Whitman, also known as the Black Knight, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced Saturday on the main stage at D23. Feige also confirmed Gemma Chan’s appearance in the film as Sersi, another member of [...]

  • Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER..T'Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick

    'Black Panther' Sequel Set for 2022 Release

    “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler announced the release date of the much-anticipated follow-up film at D23 in Anaheim, Calif. Saturday. “Black Panther 2” will hit theaters May 6, 2022. “We’re not taking our time, we’re really trying to get it right,” Coogler said of the production schedule. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said Coogler has [...]

  • Carrie Fisher

    'Star Wars': J.J. Abrams Says Carrie Fisher Is 'the Heart of' 'Rise of Skywalker'

    Director J.J. Abrams spoke at length about Carrie Fisher during D23’s Walt Disney Studios panel on Saturday, saying that the late Princess Leia actress is “the heart of” the final installment in the Skywalker saga. “The character of Leia is really, in a way, the heart of this story,” Abrams said. “We realized we could [...]

  • Inhabited

    ‘Inhabited,’ ‘Sisters,’ ‘Aracne’ Stand Out at Sanfic Industria Prize Gala

    Friday night saw Sanfic Industria close out a week of co-production meetings, screenings and tutoring with an awards ceremony where a handful of the 34 projects and six works in progress at this year’s 6th edition were recognized. In addition to the awards ceremony, Friday night’s festivities included a 10th anniversary party for the partnership between CinemaChile [...]

  • DSCF6823.RAF

    Box Office: 'Angel Has Fallen' Heads for $20 Million Opening Weekend

    Lionsgate and Millennium’s “Angel Has Fallen” is performing above expectations, taking in $7.9 million in Friday’s domestic ticket sales as it heads to a projected $20 million opening weekend. Early estimates originally placed the third installment of the “Fallen” series within the $12 million to $16 million range, but a solid 95% audience score on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad